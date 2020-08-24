Giant Alligator Steals Ball From Louisiana Golf Course, Hair-raising Video Goes Viral

Off late quite a few instances of alligators being found in golf courses have come into the limelight. In the latest incident, the huge reptile not only made its way to the ground but also managed to steal a ball.

According to a short video shared on Twitter by a user named Theo Shantonas, the huge animal can be seen toying the ball in his mouth. Captioning the now-viral clip, Theo wrote, “You taking the shot?”

Till now, the video has been viewed more than two lakh times. The video as one would expect has attracted all sorts of comments. On a witty note, a person wrote, “Gator is being quite cheeky about it, really. Almost like he’s saying “you mean this ball? Here, come & get it.”

Also Read: Meet Muja, World's Oldest Captive Alligator, Who Survived Multiple Bombings and World War II

You taking the shot? 😏 pic.twitter.com/TaUsspCRUH — Theo Shantonas (@TheoShantonas) August 20, 2020

Another user wrote, “Ask course marshal Joe if you get a mulligan or if it counts as a stroke penalty?”

Ask course marshal Joe if you get a mulligan or if it counts as a stroke penalty? — jefrow (@jefrow_) August 20, 2020

Also Read: Tiny Little Alligators Taking on Giant Stork is Winning the Internet

A couple of users have also dropped the laugh out loud emoji as their reaction. Many users in a fun manner have described how the big reptile would have teased the golfers. Take a look at some of such reactions:

Correction: it is NOT the golfer's ball any longer. — Luigi Hey-I-Was-Reading-That Scardoffi (@Luigi_Scardoffi) August 22, 2020

Come get your ball. — The Keeper (@TheKeeper2016) August 20, 2020

He’s like: You wanna take it? Come and get it 😂😏 — MaaZy (@2p_p2) August 20, 2020

You & this Ball is in MY court!! Starting with the ball first.🐊 — Mahesh Engineer (@maheshengineer) August 24, 2020

Correction: it is NOT the golfer's ball any longer. — Luigi Hey-I-Was-Reading-That Scardoffi (@Luigi_Scardoffi) August 22, 2020

What do you think about this video? Tell us!