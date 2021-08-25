Watch: Traffic Comes to a Halt as Giant Anaconda Slithers Across Brazilian Road

Wild animals crossing streets has become a common sight these days. Recently, a herd of elephants travelled across China, making pit stops in various cities and countryside for months. While a pride of lions were spotted wandering near a port in Gujarat. Such incidents also draw attention to the loss of their habitat which make them wander on roads and highways, which cut through forest areas.

In spate of such events another scary incident emerged recently on social media that shows a massive anaconda crossing a busy street in Brazil. The video footage shows the giant reptile created quite a stir among passing motorists and they quickly stop in their tracks to catch such a rare sight.

As the giant snake leisurely crawled across the tarmac, the phenomenal sight left people stunned. Further in the video the anaconda slithered past onlookers and over the divider to eventually disappear into the bushes on the other side. The video clip also shows few kind hearted people signalling to oncoming vehicles to slowdown or stop and make way for the anaconda, while many recorded the episode on their mobile phones.

Animalsventure shared the video on Instagram, with the caption, “Drivers had to halt their journey along a road in Brazil to make way for an anaconda to cross the road.”

The video clip has gone viral, collecting over 4.20 lakh views since being shared less than three days ago. Netizens flocked the comments section to express their views, many appreciated the onlookers for not harming the snake and help it cross the highway.

“Happy to see humans helping animals survive,” wrote one user. Another commented, “Many thanks for not killing that beautiful snake.”

“Well done those caring kind people,” remarked a third.

Anacondas, are native to the continent of South America, can grow more than 29 feet and can weigh up to 250 kg. They mostly live in swamps, marshes in the tropical rain forests of the Amazon and Orinoco basins.

