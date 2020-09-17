Giant Cakes, Guinness World Records: How Indians Have Celebrated PM Modi's Birthday since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has such a huge following that his birthday is celebrated across the country by his followers. The leader of the world’s biggest democracy celebrates his birthday on 17 September.

PM Modi usually starts celebrating his birthday by meeting his mother and seeking her blessings. He also spends some time among common public. Since taking over as the prime minister in 2014, he has observed his birthday by inaugurating a dam, spending time with school children, inspecting projects and offering prayers to Narmada or at Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and various non-governmental organisations mark his birthday in their own unique way as well.

As PM Modi turns year older, here’s looking at how people have marked his birthday since 2014.

2014

On PM Modi’s 64th birthday, his mother Heeraben donated Rs 5,001 to PM Relief fund for Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from this, he received wishes from across the country and leaders of various political parties. In a few places, his followers cut cakes to observe his birthday.

2015

PM Modi turned 65 in 2015. Then Tourism and Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma unveiled a 365 kg ‘ladoo’ to celebrate PM’s special day. Sulabh, a non-governmental organisation, declared his birthday as Swachhta Diwas. Besides, ace shuttler Saina Nehwal, who bagged the silver medal at the 2015 World Badminton Championships, gifted PM Modi her racket which she had used in the tournament.

2016

On his 66th birthday, Union Government’s Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities organised a huge camp for specially-abled people. Participants at the camp lit 989 oil lamps, entering the Guinness Book of World Records. A bakery in Gujarat collaborated with an NGO and prepared a 7-foot tall cake weighing 3750 Kg. It was cut by girls from tribal communities.

2017

The BJP decided to observe PM Modi’s 67th birthday as Seva Diwas across the country. Party leaders attended medical camps, blood donation camps and participated in cleanliness drives.

2018

Navajivan Trust, founded by Mahatma Gandhi, published Gujarati version of PM Modi’s book Exam Warriors on the occasion of his 68th birthday. He became the third prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru and Morarji Desai whose book was published by the trust. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar along with Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi unveiled a 568-kg ladoo on PM Modi’s 68th birthday.

2019

As part of PM Modi’s 69th birthday celebrations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the party’s seva saptah. As part of this campaign, Shah along with BJP leaders Vijay Goel and Vijender Gupta swept the floors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Other leaders also visited hospitals, and took part in cleanliness campaigns.