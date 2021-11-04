Giant 'Corpse Flower' in Southern California Draws in Crowd

The bloom of a giant and stinky Sumatran flower nicknamed the “corpse plant” because it smells like a dead body is drawing huge crowds to a Southern California botanical garden. The bloom of the Amorphophallus titanum plant began Sunday afternoon at the San Diego Botanic Gardens in Encinitas. By Monday morning, timed-entry tickets had sold out, The San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

More than 5,000 people were expected to visit the garden by Tuesday evening.

The bloom of the “corpse plant” lasts just 48 hours and during its peak it emits a putrid odor of rotting flesh to attract carrion beetles and flesh flies that help its pollination process.

The blooming flower’s “rotting corpse smell that was so thick and heavy you could cut it with a knife,” said John Connors, horticulture manager for the San Diego Botanic Gardens.

The flower is also known as the Penis plant. It has been named like this because of its shape. When one looks at the blossomed flower, it resembles the private part of a man. Hence the name. This flower blossoms very rarely. Recently, it blossomed in Europe, which was the only third time in history. Botanists call this flower Amorphophallus decus – silvae. However, when it’s blossomed, people call it a penis plant because of its shape. The corpse flower produces a very strong foul smell. For some time, it might also feel that one is standing in a graveyard where several dead bodies are rotting. This flower attracts flies and other insects due to its strong smell. This flower is huge. The phallic part of the plant can reach a height of over six feet. To grow, the flower needs extremely warm and humid conditions.

It takes seven years for the plant to bloom in its natural environment, which is the Indonesian island of Java and is considered a rare event when it blossoms in places like Europe.

(With inputs from AP)

