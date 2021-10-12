Giant, Creepy Doll From Netflix Show 'Squid Game' Belongs To A Museum In South Korea

If you have been watching the hit Korean survival game show Squid Game, you could not have missed the giant doll from the ‘Green light, red light’ game. The doll, it turns out, was not a prop made for the show but a pre-existing installation at a museum. The makers of the show returned it after shooting, but with one hand missing.

According to a report in Koreaboo, the doll guards the entrance of a museum for horse carriages called Macha Land. It is located at Jincheon County in Chungcheongbok-do of South Korea. Jincheon County is a 2-3 hours car ride away from Seoul, the country’s capital.

“The doll was returned to the village after filming. According to citizens, it was already there before Squid Game was filmed. The production team borrowed it temporarily and returned it after. Visitors to the museum can take a look at the doll," added the report.

“A version of the doll also mysteriously popped up at a shopping mall in the Philippines to discourage jaywalking," says Insider.

An Instagram user recently put up photos of the giant doll standing tall at the museum.

Netflix’s South Korean series Squid Game has become a global sensation within a month of its release. The show is on track to become the most-watched show on the streaming giant. Its actors are receiving global fame and netizens are trending several games shown in the survival drama and playing it themselves. Written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series stars an ensemble cast of Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Anupam Tripathi, Gong Yoo Wi Ha-joon among others.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.