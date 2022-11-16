Giant Crocodile Rumoured to Have Killed 300 People in Africa's Burundi Escapes Capture

Crocodiles are one of the most vicious and dangerous reptile species present on the planet. But do you know there’s one notorious crocodile in the Nile who is rumoured to have devoured over 300 people? Not only this, the giant creature has successfully evaded all attempts at capture, as reported by Unilad. The Nile crocodile is up to six meters long and seemingly weighs close to a tonne. The creature has been named Gustave and is deemed to be one of the biggest reptiles in Africa.

Gustave lives close to Lake Tanganyika, Burundi, and has left locals to live in absolute terror. Over the decades there have been multiple attempts to catch Gustave but none have come to fruition. One of the major efforts to capture the reptile was shown in a TV documentary titled, Capturing the Killer Croc. However, it went all in vain. It was crocodile hunter Patrice Faye, who carried out the mission to trap Gustave, but only ended up capturing smaller crocodiles in the area.

According to the report, the team set up multiple traps to capture Gustave but the giant creature successfully managed to evade all of them. After failing multiple times, one last effort made by hunters was to set up a giant cage with live animals in hopes that the predator might take the bait. The hunters were surprised to find that the goat had disappeared and the cage was dragged into the water after one stormy night. The team couldn’t identify if the cage was wrecked because of the storm or if Gustave managed to snap it open. Eventually, the team accepted their defeat.

The crocodile hunter Patrice Fave reportedly spent multiple years studying Gustave who according to him is three times as big as other crocodiles and extremely dangerous. Killing the animal is out of the question, as Gustave already bares three bullet wounds on his body. His existence left locals terrified when the reptile left his island home looking for a mate, supposedly devouring multiple lives along the journey.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here