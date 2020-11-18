Giant Dinosaur Sculpture Made with Over 1 Lakh Biodegradable Balloons in Turkey Sets World Record

A rather unusual Guinness World Record has been set in Turkey with the largest balloon sculpture of a dinosaur, measuring 7.86 m X 9.08 m X 19.64 m. The record was set by Balloon Crew and Guido Verhoef (Netherlands), Bahar Belisan (Turkey) and Willy Monroe (Spain) in Istanbul, Turkey. The Guinness World Record was established on October 22.

The official Guinness World Record website reveals that the sculpture has been made from 150,000 biodegradable balloons. The sculpture was a part of the Balloon Animal Kingdom exhibition. The team took a total of 34 balloon artists and local students to create this over a period of two full days.

The video of the construction in time lapse mode has been shared on the Facebook page of Guinness World Record. The entire process from building to the final product has left the netizens’ mind blown. The three minutes and 22 second video has crossed the five lakh views benchmark in less than 17 hours.

Captioning the video, the Guinness World Record wrote, “New record: This gigantic biodegradable balloon sculpture in Turkey was a roaring success.”

Guido Verhoef, one of the people involved in the making of the record, wrote, “A big thank you to all the 15 international balloon artists, the amazing 20 local students from Istanbul and a big big thank you to the fantastic management and all the Mall staff working at Metropol Istanbul to facilitate this Guinness World Record as a part of the Balloon Animal Exhibition! Thank you all!!”

A netizen who was amused by the creation, wrote, “This is very cool and I didn't know they made biodegradable balloons. Wish more people used them on balloon releases.” Another person who seemed to be conscious about the environment, said, “We should incorporate biodegradable products in our daily use.”

One more person who was impressed by the usage of biodegradable balloons added, “Biodegradable too! It's a RECYCLASAURUS! I made up the name but I think that should be a thing. Tell the others.”