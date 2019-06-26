Take the pledge to vote

Real Life Kraken? Giant Elusive Squid Caught on Camera by Scientists in Deep Sea

Taken 100 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Gulf of New Mexico, the video was captured at a depth of 759 meters.

Raka Mukherjee

June 26, 2019
Picture the scene: a single, small light, a few centimeters away from you illuminates dark, murky waters. Nothing beyond the small circle that it illuminates is visible.

And then, a tentacle, of terrifying proportions emerge from the vastness, reaches out and touch the light.

Another tentacle appears. And another, before you realize it's a much larger creature and not an octopus.

Before you can see the entire form, it unwraps its tentacle from the light, and disappears back into the darkness.

Scary? Well, you don't have to rely on just imagination, this video, is an actual situation which has occurred, and is documented by scientists.

For the second time in history, an elusive giant squid, the stuff of myths and the 'Kraken' was caught on camera. And it wasn't some hazy, dubious conspiracy YouTube channel posting it, but real scientists.

The video, shot by The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed the squid in motion from their recent expedition.

Taken 100 miles southwest of New Orleans in the Gulf of New Mexico, the video was captured at a depth of 759 meters.

Titled, 'Here be the monsters,' the video shows the scene of a tentacle appearing and latching onto the camera, before disappearing.

This video comes seven years after scientists caught the first elusive deep-sea cephalopod on video in 2012.

The squid captured in this video is estimated to be about 10 feet long, which is pretty small for a species which can grow to nearly 40 feet.

As the video started surfacing on the Internet, it reminded people of the instances of squid we already know about: the stuff of nightmares from H. P. Lovecraft's tales, or from the myths of Greece, where the 'Kraken' is mentioned : a multiple-tentacled, huge beast, who grabs onto ships and sinks them.

The 'Kraken' may have become a part of pop-culture, and 'Release the Kraken' a popular Internet phrase, but it looks like, the world did really, release the Kraken.

