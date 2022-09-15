Giant 'Fireball' Caught Hovering Over Scotland Skies, Video Goes Viral

A giant ‘fireball’ spotted on the night of September 14 stunned the residents of Scotland. Immediately after the spotting, the natives started sharing the clips on social media.

Soon after the sightings, the UK Meteor Network tweeted that they have received thirty-five public reports of a “fireball” spotted. The UK Meteor Network is a nexus of roughly 170 cameras that are solely set up to detect meteors and fireballs, similar to what was witnessed on Wednesday.

So far we have received 35 public reports about a fireball spotted at 21:00 and a couple of our cameras caught it pic.twitter.com/jLDrHMPQvd — UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) September 14, 2022

One video shared by a local resident went viral after it was widely shared on social media. Since being shared, the video gained almost 30 lakh views. Sharing the video, the user, in the caption, wrote, “Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky?

Watch the clip here:

Did I legit just see a shooting star in Motherwell or is that something crashing out the sky? pic.twitter.com/DBQh8zXjnT — Rhiannon Hayes (@RhiannonHayes12) September 14, 2022

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, “That is a slow shooting star, might be orbital debris re-entering.”

That's is a slow shooting star, might be orbital debris reentering. — Scott Manley (@DJSnM) September 14, 2022

Another reported, “Just witnessed the long flash of light and sound of an explosion over Dunblane a few minutes ago. I have seen meteors before and this was a much bigger and longer trail with a bang.”

Just witnessed the long flash of light and sound of an explosion over dunblane a few minutes ago. I’ve seen meteors before and this was a much bigger and longer trail with a bang. It was in view long enough for me to unlock the door and then watch it head towards calendar — Paul Hamilton (@Paul_J_Hamilton) September 14, 2022

“Do not worry folks, just ET coming to join the queue,” quipped one user.

Don't worry folks just ET coming to join the queue. https://t.co/ZKAEIHjrwM — $tup€ndou$ P€dr○ (@Pedro_888__) September 14, 2022

More videos similar to this surfaced. Here’s one captioned “the comet night.”

Another resident caught the meteorite on their CCTV camera. “We just witnessed something bright moving west through the sky which I guess must be something burning up in the Earth’s atmosphere. Caught it on the security cameras,” the user wrote.

We just witnessed something bright moving west through the sky which I guess must be something burning up in the earth’s atmosphere. Caught it on the security cameras #meteor pic.twitter.com/GhClBkzNLr — Stevie Doyle (@stevie_doyle) September 14, 2022

The UK Meteor Networks shared a video that, according to them, was “one of the best videos of the fireball.” Take a look:

One of the best videos of the fireball seen tonight. We are investigating to ascertain what the object was. meteor or space debris. https://t.co/Ko1lKRoPut — UK Meteor Network (@UKMeteorNetwork) September 14, 2022

What are your thoughts about the clip?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here