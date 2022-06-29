Giant Fish Weighing 55 kg Caught in West Bengal, Sold for Rs 13 Lakh

Even though Hilsa fish shortage has hit the market, a large Bhola fish, weighing 55 kg, raised the spirits of fishermen at Digha estuary. The fish was sold at Digha Mohana Fish Auction Center for Rs 13 lakh. It is the largest marine fish auction center in eastern India. Upon receiving the news of the huge fish, tourists rushed to see the giant fish. After bidding for three hours, the fish was bought by Shivaji Kabir, a resident of Nainan in South 24 Parganas. at Rs. 26,000 per kg.

The giant fish belongs to the ‘Telia Bhola’ species, known for its long intestinal track. The intestine is sold at high prices because it is used to make medicine capsules. The membrane gets easily dissolved in water and that is why it is bought by multinational pharmaceutical companies. The fishermen said that if the fish caught was male, the price could have gone up to Rs 20 lakh. According to the rules of auction, the total weight of the fish is 50 kg with the exception of 5% of the total weight and 5 kg for eggs.

In March this year, local fisherman struck gold after a rare golden fish called ‘Kachidi’ weighing 28 kilograms at Antarvedi village in East Godavari district fetched a whopping Rs 2.90 lakhs. The fish was caught at a mini-fishing harbour in the coastal area of Andhra Pradesh. Fishermen later sold the golden fish at Narsapuram town near Bhimavaram to a businessman.

The ‘Kachidi’ is indeed referred to as golden fish by fishermen and traders due to its high price value and is found in the deep sea. Some parts of the fish are used in the health care sector, in medicines and costly wine, according to information.

