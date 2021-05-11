Giant Frog the Size of a 'Human Baby' Found Chilling in the Mud in Solomon Islands

In a rare incident, a giant frog was found in April by the villagers of the Solomon Islands. The huge frog — nearly as big as a human baby — weighing almost a kilo was found by locals during a hunting expedition.

35-year-old Jimmy Hugo, who came across the giant amphibian told Daily Mail it was the biggest frog he had ever seen -the same size as a human baby. Hugo stumbled upon the frog while hunting wild pigs on the outskirts of Honiara, Solomon Islands and shared its picture on Facebook showing a local kid holding the frog, which is almost half of the boy’s height.Talking to the Daily Mail, he said they call the frogs “bush chicken”but they are difficult to catch. Explaining how he was able to catch it, he shared that it was caught by dogs which were playing with it in the bush. Unfortunately, the frog had already died and was eaten by the villagers. He hopes that next time they will come across a living giant frog.

The rare find is claimed to be a Shortland Island webbed frog -one of the world’s largest frogs-almost 10 inches long and weighing around 2.2 pounds.

According to Jodi Rowley, the curator of Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Biology at the Australian Museum, the frog must have been quite old as she states it is quite uncommon for them to be this huge. She added that she had never seen a frog that big.

Shortland Island frogs are found in Cameron and usually grow up to 13 inches long and weighing up to 7.2 pounds. The population of these species has been decreasing in recent years due to habit degradation as human settlements are expanding into their natural habitat. Patrick Pikacha, Solomon Island biologist, told NY Post that frog population has decreased due to stream disturbances and are not found where they once did in lowland streams.

He added that these instances highlight “the urgency of greater habitat protection."

