Giant Geomagnetic Storm May Knock out Internet, Power Grids on Earth Soon

The internet, transit and telecommunications systems, base station, and power grids can be knocked out by a giant geomagnetic storm. These weather events happen when the sun ejects a large bubble of superheated fuel known as plasma. This bubble is termed coronal mass ejection. It usually contains a cloud of electrically conducting protons and electrons. However, this will not be the first time. On September 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world reportedly failed. Also, the operators of the telegraphs received electrical shocks, the telegraph paper caught fire. Now, as per a Space.com report, new scientific evidence from Antarctic ice core samples suggest that the geomagnetic storms cause induced currents to flow through the electrical grid. This also includes transformers, relays, and sensors.

These storms will not just have an impact on the internet but are also capable of frying the delicate electronics on satellites in the sky. The storms are also expected to damage the digital and power connectors that are connected to them. The interruptions caused may last for three to six months.

As per the Space.com report, it is only a matter of time before the Earth is hit by another geomagnetic storm. It highlights how a Carrington Event-size storm would be “extremely damaging" to the electrical and communication systems worldwide. It can also lead to outages that may last for weeks. Storm, if the size of the Miyake Event hits, the results would be catastrophic for the world. The space weather warnings also would not be of much use.

In February, the Centre of Excellence in Space Sciences (CESS) under the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research had said that the Earth would be impacted due to geomagnetic storms on the Sun’s surface. The research institute’s models indicated that there was high probability of an impact on Earth as the material is expected to whiz past at speeds of at a speed of 21,60,000 kilometres per hour. It also said in a tweet that it was unlikely that the impact would be hazardous. It said that moderate geo storms are likely. According to a report by spaceweather.com, the geomagnetic storms, triggered due to coronal mass ejection, were to be of G1-class and the explosion was to peak at category C3, which is considered to be in the weak category.

