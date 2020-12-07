Giant 'Grinch' Towers Over UK Home after Man Tries to Surprise Daughter for Christmas

The year 2020 has been tough for all of us and with the advent of the Christmas season, most of the families are trying to bring in the festive mood, especially for their children. However, a Christmas surprise turned surprising even for the father who ordered it for his daughter.

49-year-old Ray Liddell from England wanted to surprise his seven-year-old daughter Jasmine with a spectacular Christmas decoration. But he himself was quite surprised when he ordered a £500 inflatable Grinch that was taller than his house. It turned out that the Grinch figure that Liddell ordered was twice as tall as a giraffe. Lost in the excitement of surprising his daughter, Liddell did not notice the size when he ordered the Grinch. However, he was not too worried about it either and decided to put it up anyway.

Now, the giant inflatable Grinch is not only an attraction for Jasmine but many other people in the neighbourhood who have flocked to see this marvellous instalment outside Liddell’s home in Hartlepool, County Durham. Speaking to Metro UK, Liddell said that it is a total picture of positivity as people are coming from all over the surrounding areas to have their photos taken. The Grinch had become so popular that there was a queue on Sunday morning, revealed Liddell.

The father of two had to make sure that everyone was socially distanced, given the presence of coronavirus pandemic. According to Liddell, there must have been over 5,000 people who visited the Grinch that day. He calls it a real marvel so far and said that he only ordered it for his daughter as she loves Grinch. Liddell was happy with Jasmine’s reaction, let alone that of strangers.

The seven-year-old Grinch fan was just screaming at it like crazy when it was all blown up, said the father. The British businessman asked families to donate money to charity and has so far raised more than £8,000 for the good cause. Liddell’s father Frank died of coronavirus in May and hence the proceeds are being sent to Alice House Hospice, which cared for him in Hartlepool during his sickness. Speaking to Metro, Liddell said that his father had a happy life because he had quite a simple life and one never saw him become angry or upset. He was a decent fellow, remembered Frank’s son.