'Giant' Huntsman Spider Crawled inside Australian Woman's Car, Picture Goes Viral

A drive for an Australian woman named Monique Fogarty was going all well before a giant spider suddenly popped out of the top of her car from its hiding place. Fogarty was driving at a speed of 100 km/h when she spotted a giant spider crawling over her rear-view mirror. Sharing the picture of a spider in the “Australian spider identification page" Facebook group, Fogarty asked fellow users whether the spider that ‘almost killed her’ was a huntsman?

Answering the query posted by Fogarty, the Facebook group members identified the spider seen in the picture as a huntsman spider belonging to the genus Isopedella. These spiders are infamous for entering cars. Reacting to her post, a Facebook user pointed out that Huntsman spiders are ‘friendly’ and wrote, “I don’t remove them from my house and sometimes, they follow me around the house from the ceiling, from room to room just watching what I’m doing. They are one of my all-time favourites.”Speaking about her ‘chilling’ encounter, Fogarty told News Week that she was travelling down a freeway through Canberra when she spotted this spider. Fogarty says that while she was initially frightened after suddenly spotting the spider out of nowhere, she managed to calm herself and avoid any accident. She knew that huntsman spiders are not harmful and stopped her car.

After pulling over her car, she picked the spider with her hands and placed it outside on the ground. She mentions that she had seen the spider in her car on many occasions but never managed to catch it. In fact, she had a similar experience while driving previously. Her daughter spotted a spider in the car and Fogarty just rolled her windows down and shooed it away.

Fogarty said that while she had no actual problem with Huntsman and daddy-long-legs spiders as they ‘very sweet’, she isn’t a ‘huge fan’ of the animal.

