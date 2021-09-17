Giant 'Ice Gola' Weighing 5.5 Kg from Gujarat Street Goes Viral

The internet has witnessed several weird food combinations over the last few months. These viral food videos have created a buzz online. From gulab jamun pancake to noodle pani puri, the netizens have seen their favourite street foods with a twist. A food stall in Surat selling giant ice-gola has left the street food lovers puzzled. While netizens can’t decide to try it or not, it has definitely got their attention. The viral video has been shared on YouTube by Foodie Incarnate. In the video, the vendor can be seen creating a giant ice-gola weighing about 5.5 kg. The video begins with the man creating a huge pile of grated ice and adding all kinds of flavoured syrups on top of it. He can also be seen adding chocolate, rabri and fresh cream. This huge ice-gola costs Rs 999. Sharing the clip, the content creator wrote, “India’s biggest ice gola. Surat street food. Surat famous food. Gujarat street food. Gujarat famous food. Biggest ice cream.”

As soon as the video has been shared, it has prompted several reactions from the users. While some of the people find the dish delicious, others shared that it is not worth trying. Since being shared online, it has garnered over 5.9 lakh views and 15000 likes. A user commented, “Rs 999 just for decoration. Nothing inside it.Tasteless from inside. But looks good.”

Another user wrote, “I would prefer Rs 10’s kala khatta, rose, orange traditional gola.” A third user commented, “Don’t be serious, I am just assuming that what will happen if it got slipped at the time of serving.” Others too have joked that the vendor forgot to add schezwan sauce, soya sauce, onion and garlic.

Earlier, the Foodie Incarnate has shared a clip of 24-inch monster pizza that is available at La Pino’z Golf Course Road outlet in Gurgaon. The clip shows the making of the giant pizza. The clip has garnered over 2.5 lakh views.

