Giant Kobe Bryant Mural Unveiled in Pleasanton Park

A couple from California has paid tribute to the late basketball icon Kobe Bryant in an extraordinary way. According to CNN, Kelli Pearson along with her husband, Pete Davis created a fresco of a smiling Kobe in his LA Lakers uniform with a basketball in his hand using Turfprinter technology. The mural is put up in a Pleasanton softball estate and measures 115 feet long and 92 feet wide, the report added.

Kelli first created a black and white representational portrait of Kobe using multiple pictures.

Speaking to CNN, she said, "The face was taken from two pictures, the neck was from a different snapshot and the body was from another photograph. It ends up generating an artwork piece. I attempted to capture him in the likeness of him beaming and also as an athlete."

Post the image compilation, the B&W copy was fed into a machine resembling a lawn mower which Pete moved around the turf to create the imagery.

Pete added that with the assistance of GPS and digital processing, the machine blew air to smoothly stoop the grass to create the dark and light disparity and subsequently the image.

The creative couple informed that the grass tribute will stay for a few days and then will return to usual. They posted their conception on their official Twitter handle

Kobe Bryant Tribute VIDEO - 115 ft x 92 ft Image printed on grass at Pleasanton park with only using air to gently bend grass to make the image.https://t.co/vNBG8qw4j8 #Turfptinter #Newgroundtechnology — New Ground Tech, Inc (@NewGround_Tech) January 30, 2020

