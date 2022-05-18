Giant Monitor Lizard Raids Thai Supermarket, Staff Hide Behind Counters | WATCH

A video which has gone viral shows a rampaging giant monitor lizard raiding a supermarket in Thailand. The video was originally uploaded in 2021 but has now resurfaced again. It shows the 6 feet long reptile climbing on the shelves. As per the caption of the video, it emerged from a nearby canal and ran into the 7-Eleven store. While the lizard was busy raiding the store, staff and customers hid behind the counter. The shop assistant called the police and they arrived with reptile handlers to snare the monitor lizard shortly after lunchtime.

“The rescue team arrived at the shop on the outskirts of the capital Bangkok and dragged the monitor lizard out of the store before ushering it away into nearby undergrowth. Despite its rampage through the grocery shop, the monitor lizard had not managed to take any food. The unusually large creature is believed to have struggled to find food outside, following months of dry weather with little rain,” read the caption. Have a look at the video:

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 600K views. “Imagine your kid running towards you, crying. She tells you that there is a big lizard in the sink so you go to the kitchen thinking it was a little gecko. When you get there you see a 6ft monitor lizard,” wrote a person in the comment section. Another person wrote, “In case someone is curious, this lizard is an Asian monitor lizard they are not poisonous and are traded as pets if tamed at young ages. But if I’m wild please hold caution. They don’t bite humans 90% of the time they are more interested in fish and birds.”

Trying to understand the mannerisms of the lizard, one person wrote, “It’s funnier when you can understand what they saying lol. When the lizard starts climbing, they’re first freaked out about the mess (products falling), then laughing when they see the lizard just resting there cutely, and then saying numbers as in lottery number to buy loool (for some reason, many Thai believe when something uncommon happens, especially monitor lizards which believed to bring luck, it can give you a hint to win the lottery). Kinda want to translate what they’re saying but maybe later, I gotta go get breakfast.”

