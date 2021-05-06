Giant Moth the Size of a Rat Found While Constructing Classroom in Australia

The builders who were constructing new classrooms at a school in Australia have found a giant moth, which is so big and heavy that it struggled to fly. The moth is of a rat’s size. The builders found the giant wood moth at Mount Cotton state school in the Redlands, South Queensland. It may be a nightmare for some, but the school is delighted as principal Meagan Steward called it an “amazing find". Steward told ABC Radio Brisbane that school’s new building is situated on the edge of a rainforest and during the construction, the moth was found.

According to her, staff and students used to see a range of animals at the school, but the “moth was unlike anything” they had seen before.

The school on its Facebook page shared photos of the giant wood moth. The post has gone viral and received hundreds of ‘likes’, comments and shares.

According to reports, this moth is the heaviest of its species and can weigh up to 30g and now it has now been returned to the rainforest. Reportedly, the giant wood moth is found along the Queensland and New South Wales coast.

According to wildlife experts, giant wood moths are the heaviest in the world and they fly very poorly. They are rarely spotted by humans and live only a few days as adults.

The builders at Mount Cotton State School took photos of the moth before bringing it back to the forest. The insect, also known as the Endoxyla cinereus, worked as an inspiration for the school’s creative writing class. It inspired at least one cheeky story about a teacher getting eaten by a giant wood moth.

Wood moth has a wingspan of 25 centimetres. According to the Queensland Government, the moth can be a pest, weakening trees by burrowing into them to feed.

