Giant Mural of Greta Thunberg Put up in San Francisco to Remind Residents of Climate Change

Argentine street artist Andres Petreselli hopes that the teenage activist's mural will remind residents of the dangers posed by climate change.

Reuters

Updated:November 13, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
Giant Mural of Greta Thunberg Put up in San Francisco to Remind Residents of Climate Change
Image credits: AP Photo/Ben Margot.

Greta Thunberg will gaze down at people from a building in downtown San Francisco from Tuesday night when an artist formally unveils a giant mural of the teenage activist, hoping it will remind residents of the dangers posed by climate change.

The 60-foot tall, 30-foot wide (18-by-9 meter) mural was created by Argentine street artist Andres Petreselli, who also painted a since demolished mural of the late actor Robin Williams in San Francisco.

Petreselli, who signs his art as Cobre, says he usually does not address politics, religion or sports in his art.

"But, this one is ... I feel connected with the politics behind (it) because I think it is real and if I have to compare it with the rest of my murals, this is the most political one that I ever made," the 32-year-old said as he sat on a roof with the mural behind him.

Paul Scott, the executive director of OneAtmosphere.org, the San Francisco nonprofit that funded the work, said he hoped passers-by would be "touched" by the image of Thunberg, who has mobilized a global youth movement against climate change.

"We are really just hoping that it stops and makes them think, that this will amplify Greta's message, that people will start to understand the clear call for action that she is sending out," Scott said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
