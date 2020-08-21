Giant Opah Fish Caught after Massive Earthquake Hit Philippines

On Tuesday, the Masbate province and some parts of Eastern Visayas in the Philippines were hit by a massive 6.6. earthquake. Hours after the earthquake hit the town, the fisherman from Santa Monica village in Tubabao Island caught a giant Opah fish in the Oras town in Eastern Samar province.

The news about the capture of the giant fish was first reported by the Philippine News Agency. The fish was caught by fisherman Armando Amos of the Santa Monica village.

According to Juan Albaladejo, Director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) 8 located in Eastern Visayas, the Opah fish might have surfaced on the shallow water near the town after the waves of earthquake have shocked it. The fish is a deep-water species which usually lives around 500-meter deep under the sea.

Albaladej added in his statement, “This was quite a revelation, seeing this magnificent fish. We know that it is quite abundant in our eastern seaboard, usually schooling with highly migratory tuna species but rarely seen”.

Opah is a short name given to the fish with scientific name Lampris guttatus. It can also be remembered as the first known warm-blooded fish. Due to the warm blood, these fish have also established themselves as a high-performance predator underwater that are able to see, and swim better as compared to other fishes. Opah is one of the most expensive fishes available in the market and is used to make sashimi.