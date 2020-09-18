Giant Panda, Bengal Tiger: The 25 Endangered Species on Verge of Extinction Due to Human Activity

The loss of the habitat of wildlife is the biggest factor in the increasing list of endangered species around the world.

The lands we cleared for the establishment of different industries is the main reason for the disturbance in their environment which have led to the extinction of many species before.

Here are some of the rare and endangered animals around the world:

Amur Leopard (Panthera pardus orientalis)

Amur leopards are one of the most endangered big cats in the world. They are listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. This rare species has adapted in parts of south-eastern Russia and north-eastern China. Climate change and poachers are their biggest threat, leading to extinction.

Black Rhinoceros (Dicerosbicornis)

Black rhinos are one of the rhino species found in Africa. They are critically endangered because ofpoaching and black-market trafficking of their horns. Their ivory is highly expensive in black markets all over the world.

Chimpanzee (Pan troglodytes)

Chimpanzees are also known to be the closest relatives of humans. We share about 98% of our DNA. They are constantly under threat as these animals are hunted for their meat. They are often served as a delicacy in Central Africa. The young chimps are also sold as pets or a circus animal in many parts of the world.

Fin Whale (Balaenoptera physalus)

The fin whale is the second largest mammal on earth just after blue whale. They are given the nickname ‘razorback’ because of their unique dorsal fin. Commercial fishing is their biggest threat.

Green Turtle (Chelonia mydas)

The green turtle is one of the largest turtles in the sea. They are named as green turtles because of the greenish colour fat and cartilage underneath their shell. They are threatened by hunting, overharvesting of their eggs, being caught in fishing nets and loss of nesting sites in beach areas.

Hector’s Dolphin (Cephalorhynchushectori)

Hector’s dolphins are the rarest and smallest dolphins in the world. They are found only in the western shores of New Zealand. Maui’s dolphin, the subspecies of Hector’s dolphin is critically endangered which is estimated to have a population of 55 only. Fishing is their biggest threat.

Indian Elephant (Elephas maximus indicus)

The Indian elephants are one of the subspecies of elephants found in Asia. They can eat up to 19 hours a day and excrete about 100 kg of dung per day. These elephants are found in India, Nepal and some of the other Asian countries. Loss of habitat often found them encroaching on the human environment, thus causing accidental deaths.

Mountain Gorilla (Gorilla beringeiberingei)

Mountain gorillas live at 8000ft to 13000 ft high mountains of Africa, specifically found in the Congo Basin. They are listed as endangered in 2018 by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.Deforestation and increasing human population are a threat to the mountain gorilla.

Sea Lions (Zalophus wollebaeki)

Sea lions mainly stay on rocks and sandy shores on Islands. The biggest threats to these animals are pollution in and around water bodies, habitat degradation and illegal poaching or shooting.The Australian sea lion, New Zealand sea lion and Galapagos sea lion are listed as endangered among other sea lion species.

Sri Lankan Elephant (Elephas maximus maximus)

Sri Lankan elephants are the largest and darkest Asian elephants found in Sri Lanka. These elephants are protected with death penalty under Sri Lankan law. Their population was depleted by 15 percent in the 19th century.

Bluefin Tuna (Thunnus Thynnus)

Bluefin are the largest tunas in the world and survive up to 40 years. Three species of bluefin are found in three different zones: Atlantic, Pacific, and Southern. Among these, the bluefin found in the Atlantic Ocean is the largest and most endangered species.

African Wild Dog (Lycaon pictus)

The African Wild Dogs are found in South Africa, especially Tanzania and northern Mozambique.Human intervention, loss of habitat and spreading of diseases like rabies are the main threats to these wild dogs.

Yangtze Finless Porpoise (Neophocaenaasiaeorientalis ssp. Asiaeorientalis)

The Yangtze River, which is known to be the longest river in Asia, is home to two species of dolphin: the Yangtze finless porpoise and the Baiji dolphin. However, the Baiji dolphin was declared functionally extinct in 2006. Increases in fishing activities have resulted in a decrease in the population of the species.

Bonobo (Pan paniscus)

Bonobos also have 98.7% on their DNA similar to humans like Chimpanzee. They are usually smaller and darker than chimpanzees. These species are only found in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Civil conflict and poaching are the main threat to the species.

Galapagos Penguin (Spheniscus mendiculus)

This species of penguin isonly found north of the Equator and in Galapagos. They are one of the smallest penguin species in the world. It is threatened by pollution and climate change.

Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata)

Hawksbills are named after their narrow and pointed beak. This turtle has distinctive coloured and patterned shells, making them highly valuable for their ‘tortoiseshell’ in the markets. Some of the reasons for their population decrease are loss of nesting place, over harvesting of their eggs, pollution and poaching.

Bornean Orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus)

Bornean orangutans are found on Borneo and Sumatra island. Their population has declined more than 50 percent in the last 60 years.

Humphead Wrasse (Cheilinus undulatus)

This fish is the largest fish that dwell in coral reefs. Illegal and destructive fishing methods destroy the reef habitats and their population.

Giant Panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca)

This adorable creature is the rarest bear species in the world. This species can consume 26 to 84 pounds of bamboo daily. Habitat loss is a huge threat to the wild pandas.

Red Panda (Ailurus fulgens)

The red panda has a bear-like body with thick reddish fur. Almost 50% of the species habitat is in the Eastern Himalayas and remaining in Southwestern China.

Bengal Tiger (Panthera tigristigris)

The Bengal tiger is primarily found in India but they have been spotted in other east Asian countries including Nepal, Bhutan and China. Poaching and habitat loss are the main reasons for the decline of their population. The skin and their body parts are sold for fashion and medicinal uses.

Snow Leopard (Panthera uncia)

This leopard species inhabits cold and rocky mountaintops across Central Asia. Climate change poses the greatest threat to the animal.

Sumatran Orangutan (Pongo abelii)

The Sumatran Orangutans are found in the tropical rainforests of Sumatra. Their population has declined to 85 percent over the last 75 years. Deforestation and logging of the Sumatran rainforest are the reasons for the fall of the species.

Indus River Dolphin (Platanista minor)

This dolphin is found in the freshwaters of the Indus River in South Asia. Their population decreases after an irrigation system was built in the Indus river and they often fall in the hands of the fisherman.

Black Spider Monkey (Ateles paniscus)

Black Spider Monkey is also known as the Guiana or red-faced spider monkey. Hunting and deforestation in the Amazon leads to reduction of the species.