LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Giant Pandas Playing in Snow is the Best Cure for a Christmas Hangover

At the giant panda enclosure, the two pandas swing and roll in the snow. When they are tired, they sit on the snow and eat bamboo.

Reuters

Updated:December 27, 2018, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Giant Pandas Playing in Snow is the Best Cure for a Christmas Hangover
At the giant panda enclosure, the two pandas swing and roll in the snow. When they are tired, they sit on the snow and eat bamboo.
A pair of giant panda sisters Qi Xi and Qi Qiao are having a great time playing with snow in a safari park in Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

As it hasn't seen big snowfalls since winter, the park made artificial snow for the pandas.

At the giant panda enclosure, the two pandas swing and roll in the snow. When they are tired, they sit on the snow and eat bamboo.

The funny scene has attracted many visitors to take pictures of the pandas.

This year marks the third winter for the two pandas to came to Erdos.

Zookeepers have been working hard to build good living environments and provide nutritious diets for pandas to ensure that they are healthy and happy.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram