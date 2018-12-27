English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Giant Pandas Playing in Snow is the Best Cure for a Christmas Hangover
At the giant panda enclosure, the two pandas swing and roll in the snow. When they are tired, they sit on the snow and eat bamboo.
A pair of giant panda sisters Qi Xi and Qi Qiao are having a great time playing with snow in a safari park in Erdos City, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.
As it hasn't seen big snowfalls since winter, the park made artificial snow for the pandas.
The funny scene has attracted many visitors to take pictures of the pandas.
This year marks the third winter for the two pandas to came to Erdos.
Zookeepers have been working hard to build good living environments and provide nutritious diets for pandas to ensure that they are healthy and happy.
