Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Giant Python Falls Through Spa's Ceiling in China after Secretly Living There for 10 Years

No, this is not the plot summary of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It really happened!

News18.com

Updated:November 18, 2019, 5:58 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Giant Python Falls Through Spa's Ceiling in China after Secretly Living There for 10 Years
Image credit: Twitter/@showbusinexx

In a blood-curdling incident, a python weighing nearly 20 kg fell through the ceiling of a spa in China after hiding in the ceiling for ten years. No, this is not the plot summary of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It really happened!

According to local media reports, the python had been secretly living in the ceiling of an entertainment complex in Guandong Province Southern China's Chancheng District of Foshan.

The hidden tenant was discovered last Tuesday when it feel through the plasterboard of the ceiling in the complex, scaring the daylights out of the spa keeper, Guangdong Radio and TV Station reported.

The spa employee had been inspecting the rooms when he found the 13-feet long python slithering on the spa floor. According to the report, the snake had been spotted before by employees. The owner of the spa claimed he had heard of such a snake living in the ceiling walls a decade ago. Daily Mail also reported that the snake had reportedly been seen by construction workers three years ago when the building was being renovated.

But it was only now that the snake finally revealed himself to the public. The snake was removed from the premises with the help of police and later given to a zoo.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram