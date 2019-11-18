Giant Python Falls Through Spa's Ceiling in China after Secretly Living There for 10 Years

In a blood-curdling incident, a python weighing nearly 20 kg fell through the ceiling of a spa in China after hiding in the ceiling for ten years. No, this is not the plot summary of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. It really happened!

According to local media reports, the python had been secretly living in the ceiling of an entertainment complex in Guandong Province Southern China's Chancheng District of Foshan.

The hidden tenant was discovered last Tuesday when it feel through the plasterboard of the ceiling in the complex, scaring the daylights out of the spa keeper, Guangdong Radio and TV Station reported.

Forty-pound python hides in a spa’s ceiling for 10 years https://t.co/jwBaOju5Pi pic.twitter.com/FPWDx8SJIN — Showbusiness (@showbusinexx) November 18, 2019

The spa employee had been inspecting the rooms when he found the 13-feet long python slithering on the spa floor. According to the report, the snake had been spotted before by employees. The owner of the spa claimed he had heard of such a snake living in the ceiling walls a decade ago. Daily Mail also reported that the snake had reportedly been seen by construction workers three years ago when the building was being renovated.

But it was only now that the snake finally revealed himself to the public. The snake was removed from the premises with the help of police and later given to a zoo.

