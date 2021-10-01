Giant Python Sleeps On Girl’s Lap, Video Goes Viral

Just a look at a snake is enough for any human to get scared. People are simply scared of snakes no matter if it is big or small. They don’t want it to even come close to them. However, nowadays many people have started keeping snakes as pets but as per experts people doing this need to be very careful. It is very difficult to guess how a snake will react. Many times, a snake might look friendly but it could actually be planning to hunt you. These days a video of a giant python sleeping on the lap of a girl is going viral on social media.

All the people watching this video are shocked to see the 20 feet long snake lying with its head on a girl’s lap. The girl too can be seen sitting comfortably and patting the python while using her mobile phone. The snake is also receiving all the love with pleasure. This video came as a shock to many netizens. It seems like the girl is sitting outside her house while the snake can be seen crawling in the open.

This viral video has been shared on Instagram by a handle named yournaturegram and it has been some time since the video has been shared. This scary video has been liked by more than 13 lakh people, also a lot of people have commented on this clip as well. It is being said that the video is from Indonesia though there is no clear proof of that information.

One of the users wrote in the comment section that this snake will swallow this girl one day, while another one said that there will be a day when this girl will be in the snake’s stomach.

