Giant Python Wrapped Itself around Australian Woman's Leg, Her Reaction is Leaving Internet Stunned

A scary video showing a python coiled around an Australian woman's leg has surfaced online. Queensland Police Service received an emergency call from the southeast woman who was trying to rescue a snake from under her car. The call was made from a property at Samford Valley, northwest of Brisbane in Australia where the snake ended up tightly coiling around the woman’s leg. After the snake refused to let go of her leg, she was forced to call emergency services.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the incident took place when the woman was trying to rescue the python from her cat. The woman, on October 6, was working in her garage when she discovered the snake under her vehicle car.

A dramatic video of the rescue mission which followed the snake coiling up was released by Queensland Police Service on social media. Queensland Police took to their official Facebook page to upload a video of the rescue operation.

A few seconds into the video, a cop approaching the woman is heard saying, “You’re in a bit of a pickle.” Another entertained officer says to her in the video, "You're petting a snake."

As the footage progresses, the snake can be seen holding on the woman’s leg as she pats trying to pet the snake.

While having a snake coiled around the leg is enough to give nightmares, the woman appeared to be very calm and collected. Soon, the police officer can be seen unwrapping the python from the woman's leg. Once the reptile is taken off her leg, the woman moves a little away and releases it on the grass.

The caption with the video reads, “On a *scale* of no worries to HELL NO, which would you be in this sssscenario?”

The footage shared on Queensland Police Service’s Facebook shows the woman calmly holding the snake’s head while the cop removes the snake.