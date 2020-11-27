Giant Sinkhole Opens up in New York City Street and Swallows Entire Car in US, Photos Go Viral

A giant sinkhole opened up on a street in New York swallowing an orange SUV on Thursday. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the incident. The vehicle was identified as Toyota RAV4, which lay nose-down into the ground on the side of the road. The incident occurred on the 70th Street near 52nd Avenue in Maspeth, Queens at around 6 am.

The pictures of the shocking scene were shared by Robert Holden, a New York City Council member on social media on Thanksgiving Day. Holden also issued a community advisory on Twitter and provided important updates related to the incident.

Community Advisory:I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/befhoLtlvY — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 26, 2020

The pictures show the vehicle submerged into the ground from three different angles. The witnesses and other people who saw the images online were shocked at the scene.

The New York City Fire Department was called in at the site immediately after the incident was reported to handle the situation. They confirmed that there was no one present in the vehicle at the time of the mishap.

The New York Police Department also arrived at the scene and helped enforce street closures in the surrounding areas until the issue was fixed. The street closures were enforced at the 70th Street between 52nd Avenue and 53rd Avenue and 52nd Drive between 69th St and 70th Street, according to the information shared by Holden.

The NYC Environment Protection department and the National Grid came in to conduct infrastructural evaluation. The councilman asked the citizens to inform the authorities in case they find any other sinkhole that needed to be taken care of.

.@NYCWater and @nationalgridus are on scene, and are conducting an evaluation of their infrastructures.We will put out more updates as they come.If you see any sinkholes, please report to @nyc311 and my office to be addressed.(3/3) — Robert Holden (@BobHoldenNYC) November 26, 2020

It was unclear what had caused the sinkhole. Usually, it is a natural phenomenon but is often amplified by human activities.