Giant Sinkhole Swallows Three Cars in Jerusalem Hospital Parking Lot, Video Goes Viral

In a terrifying incident, a large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem on Monday and swallowed three cars. Photos and video footage from the parking lot showed the hole suddenly increasing in size as the walls around it collapsed and the three cars tumbled into it, alerting emergency services to send search teams to the area. Following search operations, it was revealed that no one was injured in the incident.

Local news agency Times of Israel reported that a tunnel was under construction nearby, which runs underneath the hospital and parking lot. It is believed that the tunnel had partially collapsed, resulting in the sinkhole.

עם אחד בפרסום ראשון ממצלמות אבטחה של שערי צדק: כלי הרכב פשוט קורסים למטה. pic.twitter.com/ysQxEeBH1T— Yossi Eli יוסי אלי (@Yossi_eli) June 7, 2021

Although a new parking lot was recently opened to accommodate hundreds of vehicles, the sinkhole seemed to have appeared in the old parking lot area near the pay station towards the exit.

The Fire and Rescue Service told Times of Israel that seven fire trucks along with a special rescue unit were dispatched to the location to search for people who might have been inside the vehicles that toppled down.

In a similar incident, a sinkhole measuring about 300 feet in diameter opened in the state of Puebla in Mexico on Saturday. According to New York Post, the hole, which is now filled with groundwater, was almost 60 feet deep. Magdalena Sanchez, who is the owner of a nearby house that was evacuated told El Sol de México, “At 6 o’clock we heard thunder and we did not think this was it and then my in-laws realized it and when I got closer, I saw that the earth sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked."

