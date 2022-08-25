Giant Slide in US Shuts Down Hours After Opening For Public, Watch This Video to Know Why

A giant slide at a park in Detroit, Michigan, US has gone viral on the internet for all the wrong reasons. The massive attention was such that the slide had to be shut down only hours after its reopening due to its potentially dangerous speed for riders. It was just last week, that the slide re-opened after a two-year closure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the officials at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources closed it again by the end of the day post videos of people going airborne and bouncing high began circulating online.

An official announcement about the same was also made via Facebook claiming that the authorities are making up some adjustments to reduce the speed that raised concerns on social media. “Hello Giant Slide participants. We are currently closed. We are going to be making some adjustments to the speed that we have seen users coming down today. Hopefully, after our small adjustment, we will be back up and running and the slide will be slower for more enjoyment. We will update as soon as possible the hours of operation,” read the announcement.

Just a couple of days later, in a subsequent post, the officials revealed that they are ready to reopen the giant slide after making a few adjustments. Notably, the reopening has not been made permanent yet. The officials will run a 2-week trial to determine its safety and have urged people to give it a try. The authorities informed that they scrubbed down the surface and started to spray a little water on the slide between rides to help control the speed. “It seems to be working well so please come out and give it a try. We plan to run it for the next 2 weeks, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am until 3 pm,” said officials in their Facebook statement.

Locals of Detroit have given a thunderous response to the latest update on Belle Isle Park’s announcement. A user said, “I’m glad they’re bringing it back!” another commented, “I used to love the giant slide as a kid.” One more added, “I am ready to ride the giant slide again even if my tailbone has PTSD from me looking at this photo.”

Here is the video:

A giant slide at a park in Detroit closed on the same day it opened after children were catapulted into the air while attempting to slide down https://t.co/jwxGxZVIHL pic.twitter.com/n491hH3VgF — CNN (@CNN) August 24, 2022

Notably, the giant slide has reportedly been in Detroit for more than 5 decades. The cost of riding on the slide is $1. Traditionally, it opens every summer on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays and then shuts down after the Labor Day weekend.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here