Giant Snail Found on Banks of Godavari River in Andhra Pradesh Sold For Rs 18,000

An unusually large snail has been found on the shore of the Godavari river in Uppada village of Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district. The sea snail, which is known as Australian trumpet or False Trumpet and often considered a collector’s item, was auctioned for Rs 18,000. Photos of the sea creature were posted on Twitter by the news agency ANI on June 27. In another video posted by Kanak News, a person can be seen trying to hold the gastropod, but the snail appears to be at least double the size of the person’s hand. In the background sound, a commotion can be heard and people are taking pictures of the snail.

The species of the snail is scientifically known as Syrinx aruanus, which is an unusually large member of the gastropod family. Syrinx aruanus can be as long as up to 91 centimetres and weigh up to 18 kilograms. Being the only species in its family, Syrinx aruanus is the largest living shell gastropod. This species is usually found in northern Australia and nearby areas including Papua New Guinea and eastern Indonesia. Syrinx aruanus is locally common at places where it is not overfished and they survive by eating worms. Since they live in the deep sea with at least 50-metre depth, they are rarely seen ashore when big waves wash them out. However, there is not much known about the ecology of the behaviour of the species.

Andhra Pradesh | A large sea snail found on the shores of river in Uppada village, East Godavari district has been reportedly auctioned for Rs 18,000. Scientifically, the snail is referred to as 'Syrinx Aruanus', suggesting snails with extremely large appearance. pic.twitter.com/70QFM6xwaX— ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2021

People usually buy shells of these snails for collection purposes. Sometimes, they use these shells to carry water as well. This species is also fished for its edible meat. Indigenous people in Australia make half-moon-shaped nose rings out of the snail’s shell. These snails are sometimes also called Giant conch, given the similarity of their shell with the Conchs — another sea snail species. Conch shells are used to make Shankha, a blowing instrument of religious importance in the Hindu culture.

