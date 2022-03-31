'Giant Snake Skeleton' Spotted on Google Maps? Truth Behind Viral Photo

Exploring the world through Google Maps, not just helps you find the shortest route or the hospitals, bars, and salons but also some weird and wonderful things. You will come across some never-seen-before things on your Google Maps, but the spotting of a huge 'snake skeleton' in France has created a buzz like no other. The video of the snake skeleton, spotted on Google Maps, was shared by a TikTok account, which goes by the name Google Maps Fun. The account often shares videos of things they have found while exploring Google Maps. On March 24, the account shared a video of a giant snake-like object found off the coast of France, reported Indy 100. Hidden on Google Earth, users believe it to be a giant snake.

The video suggested the skeleton could be of an extinct Titanoboa - a genus of extremely large snakes and they also posted an image of the animal. Titanoboa was, reportedly, the largest snake to ever live on earth, at a length of about 42 feet (13 meters) long.

Advertisement

The voiceover said that the giant thing was spotted somewhere in France, and one can only see it through satellites. According to the TikTok video, the skeleton is somewhere about 30 meters long and bigger than any snake caught before.

Unfortunately, a fact-checking site revealed that the skeleton is not what it seems.

Snopes confirmed that there is indeed a snake skeleton in Saint-Brevin-les-Pins, a French city located on the west coast near Nantes. But the skeleton is an art installation, which is made of metal.

Created by Chinese artist Huang Yong Ping, the sculpture measures 130 metres long. It is known as Le Serpent d’Océan. It is visible from the satellites only when the tide is out.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.