Giant Spider 'Hijacks' BBC Interview, But the Show Goes On

An unexpected appearance of a large-eight legged animal in front of a camera in a BBC live interview, took the internet by storm.

In a recent interview of Glasgow City Councillor Graham Campbell an arachnid was suddenly seen making its way on the television screen, leaving a lot of viewers in curiosity perplexed.

In a video shared by @Arcibo_TV on Twitter, viewers can see the spider moving around the camera lens:

Guest on #BBC News Channel attacked by a giant spider as he was explaining @UofGlasgow's decision to pay #reparations for the slave trade 😨 🕷️ pic.twitter.com/mLKswzwfPE — simeon paterson (@AreciboTV) August 23, 2019

While Campbell was talking on the university's recent decision to pay reparations of slave trade, the spider was cutting across the camera lens.

Later, BBC News took to Twitter and posting the whole interview it said, "When a giant spider hijacks a live interview, you just have to carry on.....Councillor Graham Campbell was undeterred, talking about Glasgow University's move to pay back £20m of slave trade profits."

When a giant spider hijacks a live interview, you just have to carry on 🕷️Councillor Graham Campbell was undeterred, talking about Glasgow University's move to pay back £20m of slave trade profitsRead more: https://t.co/gFRBChICAi #AfternoonLive pic.twitter.com/vf30YLH5HP — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 23, 2019

According to reports, Mr.Ley, the interviewer explained the incident in another broadcast.

He said, "I should say, if you were getting a little bit distracted there by the spider, Graham was sitting in front of a camera. The camera shot is of the skyline. The spider was crawling around on the camera. Apologise for that, there is not much we can do about it."

