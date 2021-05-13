Giant Squid Hunts Prey in First-ever Recorded Terrifying Footage from Deep Sea: Watch

Scientists have been left astonished after they found a giant squid stalking its prey before going in for the kill, contradicting their previously-held views that the sea mammal has a behaviour of ambush attack.

The revelations were in fact recorded on camera, showing the 20-foot creature hunting a fake jellyfish, set up by the scientists, 2,500 feet under the gulf of Mexico,according to Mail Online .Interestingly, it is the first-ever video recorded by scientists which depicts the hunting skills of the Architeuthis dux, as these creatures are difficult to film due to their habitually being thousands of feet below the sea. It is usually dark there and the extreme pressure of water requires specialised equipment for monitoring.

The marine biologists trapped a special platform with a built-in camera, 2,500 feet under the Gulf of Mexico to analyse the behaviour of giant squids. The fake jellyfish known as E-jelly was on the special platform and released bioluminescent, given off by a jellyfish in distress.

The footage was taken in 2019, but released recently by the researchers after assessing the attacking pattern of squids. It showed the giant sea mammal openly stalking its prey, and soon going for the final attack.

Although this is a first-time video featuring giant squids' attacking skills in their habitats in the deep sea, several dead creatures have time and again washed up ashore. Moreover, it was not until 2004 when the first footage of a living giant squid was recorded, and even the video was accessible only in 2012.

All these facts also indicate the vast possibilities of exploring the unknown secrets about giant squids. What scientists do know about these sea giants is their ability to grow in size. These elusive creatures can grow more than 40 feet, and have eyes as big as a basketball.

