Giant Vegetable Championship? Meet the Gardeners Who Hold Guinness World Records

It was a battle among vegetable growers at the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championship in Malvern, Worcestershire, where size certainly matters. Guinness World Records’ recent video on Instagram shared a glimpse of this year’s competition where winners also acquire coveted Guinness World Records titles for the giant vegetables they produce. In a nearly 12 minute-long video, Editor-in-Chief of Guinness World Records, Craig Glenday spoke to several gardeners who had brought their uniquely giant vegetable produce to the championship. From giant pumpkins to unrealistically huge aubergines, the recent video on Instagram certainly changed netizens’ perspective on vegetables.

Glenday asked gardeners how they grew such large vegetables. Each gardener had their own response to the question. Gardener Joe Atherton who brought giant radish, carrot, and broad beans told Glenday that his secret to such products is dedication, “It’s 365 days a year, 24×7.” Atherton’s wife Carmel said that what sets him apart from other gardeners is his family who supports him. Atherton went on to win the Guinness World Record for the world’s heaviest broad bean pod (also known as the fava or faba bean). Atherton’s broad bean weighed 106 g (3.74 oz). According to Guinness world records, the resident of Mansfield has broken 16 Guinness World Records titles to date.

The video also featured Peter Glazebrook, from Nottinghamshire, UK who was previously in news for growing the largest onion which got him the title of “onion man.” This year, Glazebrook won the Guinness world record for growing the heaviest eggplant or aubergine. Guinness World Records described Glazebrook as one of the most accomplished growers of giant vegetables ever, who has broken 17 records to date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

The competition also saw Kevin Fortey, son of the founder of the first Giant Vegetable competition in the UK. Fortey confessed in the video that he does talk to his vegetables and some people play music to their vegetables. Fortey said that gardeners view these vegetables as their children. Describing vegetables as humans, Fortey said that gardeners like him try to grow marrows as tall as themselves. Marrows are similar to zucchinis and exhibit an oblong, green squash that have a firm rind and a neutral flavour. Some of the marrows are crossbred for better results. The title of world’s heaviest marrow, weighing 116.4 kg was won by Vincent Sjodin, from Barry Island, South Wales.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.