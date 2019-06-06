Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Giantslayer' Smriti Irani Slays on Insta with Throwback Post on 'Weighty' Issue

Settled in her cushy position as two-time union minister, it seems Irani has found the time to go back to her amazingly funny and relatable Instagram posts.

News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Giantslayer' Smriti Irani Slays on Insta with Throwback Post on 'Weighty' Issue
Ginantslayer Smriti Irani is an an Insta high | Image credit: Instatgram
Loading...

Union Minister Smriti Irani has a reputation for being an Insta-star. And with her latest post, she has just proved why.

The newly sworn in Women and Child Minister who is also in charge of Textiles recently earned herself the moniker of “giant-slayer” after she managed to wrest Amethi, aGandhi bastion for four decades, in this Lok Sabha elections.

And now, settled in her cushy position as two-time union minister, it seems Irani has found the time to go back to her amazingly funny and relatable Instagram posts.

In her latest post, Irani seemingly took a dig at her own weight when she shared a “throwback” post on Instagram. In it, she can be seen sitting with BJP MP Darshana Jardosh, sharing a candid moment.

Using a popular Hindi song lyric as her caption, Irani wrote, "Kya se kya ho gaye dekhte dekhte”, meaning “look what we have become over time”. To further clarify that post was indeed a dig on her weight, the minister wrote, "When #thoughtfulthursday 'weighs' on you”.

This is the first of her classic, self-deprecating joke posts since her spectacular Lok Sabha victory and swearing in as part of the Modi 2.0 cabinet.

In fact, Irani often uses her Insta handle to give her over 5 lakh followers a peek into her life, and also to share witty memes and jokes, often at her own expense.

Even this post, which was added on Thursday, has nearly 55,000 likes in just four hours.

Reacting to the post, Bollywood actress Gul Panag commented, “Self deprecation at its humorous best”. Another fan, Radio City RJ Aparna Pania, wrote, “"You are amazing!! Your ability to laugh at yourself is truly special and makes me admire you even more".

While Irani chose to make the photo about her weight, the post can also be seen as proof of Irani’s journey from being a junior BJP leader to an important member of the present government.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram