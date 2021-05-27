Gigantic Moon Eclipsing the Sun in 'Arctic' is Fake. Here's the Truth Behind It

Viral clips showing a close shot of the Moon eclipsing the Sun have been flooding social media, with the claim that the phenomenon was seen in the ‘Arctic’ between the territorial claims of Russia and Canada. The 30-second video clip that has been making rounds on different social media platforms show the Moon creating brief darkness around as it is seen eclipsing the Sun.

Many netizens took to Twitter to share the viral clip since Wednesday.

Imagine sitting in this place during the day (between Russia and Canada in the Arctic). The moon appears at this size and then disappears in about 30 seconds and blocks the sun for five seconds ….on its way !Glory be to God Almighty !#LunarEclipse2021 #LunarEclipse pic.twitter.com/voH7B2btCj— Arun Deshpande (@ArunDeshpande20) May 26, 2021

This is at Artic.. Between Russia n canada..Moon appears this big and disappears in about 30 seconds..What a sight.. pic.twitter.com/RtogMbd0mI— Jagat Darak (@jagat_darak) May 26, 2021

Imagine sitting in this place during the day (in between Russia and Canada in the Arctic) when the moon appears in this big size for 30 seconds and blocks the sun for 5 Seconds then disappears…Glory to God's own creation. pic.twitter.com/vw6CunJZTe— Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) May 26, 2021

[hq]Fact-checked:[/hq]

However, according to various fact-checking websites and reports, the video is an animation that was made by a TikTok user Aleksey___nx. It was found that it’s the same artist, who also made an earlier video of “UFo on Moon", that too went viral and was shared by popular media accounts.

Many questions about this obvious CG/VFX animation. My only problem is that I haven't found the artist yet. Does anyone know the source?This clip reminds of this animation from 2013: https://t.co/OCbZaPcIVU https://t.co/XZu9Q1qG06— HoaxEye (@hoaxeye) May 26, 2021

Artist found. Aleksey___nx on TikTok. They made one viral UFO animation recently so I decided to check their other videos. https://t.co/P5sYUMOkv2— HoaxEye (@hoaxeye) May 26, 2021

Another note to point out here is, that the video shows the area to be grassy whereas the Arctic region is snowy. The Moon that is seen to move quite fast also casts no reflection of its over the lake.

According to a report by The Print, the Moon has an average distance of 238,000 miles (382,900 km) to the Earth. However, its orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle, as seen in the video.

The video comes at a time when people around the world were waiting to witness the mega cosmic event - Super Blood Moon on Wednesday. The May 26 event was a total lunar eclipse in which the moon reached the closest point in Earth’s orbit. Every year there are days when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line that leads to lunar and solar eclipses. People also believe that an eclipse can have an impact on 12 zodiac signs along with the country and the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here