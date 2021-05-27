buzz

Gigantic Moon Eclipsing the Sun in 'Arctic' is Fake. Here's the Truth Behind It

Video grab of fake video of Moon eclipsing the Sun.

The 30-second video clip that has been making rounds on different social media platforms show the Moon creating brief darkness around as it is seen eclipsing the Sun.

Viral clips showing a close shot of the Moon eclipsing the Sun have been flooding social media, with the claim that the phenomenon was seen in the ‘Arctic’ between the territorial claims of Russia and Canada. The 30-second video clip that has been making rounds on different social media platforms show the Moon creating brief darkness around as it is seen eclipsing the Sun.

Many netizens took to Twitter to share the viral clip since Wednesday.

However, according to various fact-checking websites and reports, the video is an animation that was made by a TikTok user Aleksey___nx. It was found that it’s the same artist, who also made an earlier video of “UFo on Moon", that too went viral and was shared by popular media accounts.

Another note to point out here is, that the video shows the area to be grassy whereas the Arctic region is snowy. The Moon that is seen to move quite fast also casts no reflection of its over the lake.

According to a report by The Print, the Moon has an average distance of 238,000 miles (382,900 km) to the Earth. However, its orbit around the Earth is not a perfect circle, as seen in the video.

The video comes at a time when people around the world were waiting to witness the mega cosmic event - Super Blood Moon on Wednesday. The May 26 event was a total lunar eclipse in which the moon reached the closest point in Earth’s orbit. Every year there are days when the Sun, Moon, and Earth align in a straight line that leads to lunar and solar eclipses. People also believe that an eclipse can have an impact on 12 zodiac signs along with the country and the world.

first published:May 27, 2021, 15:59 IST