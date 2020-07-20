Gigantic Python Cools Down in Water After Having a Meal, Video Leaves Twitterati Mesmerized

A Video of a massive python has fascinated social media users. The video depicts the gigantic snake cooling down after a big meal in small water well.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda posted it on Twitter this Tuesday, stating that the python had probably just consumed food.

"A huge python after a meal to cool itself," IFS officer wrote while sharing the video.

A huge python after a meal to cool itself... pic.twitter.com/OwvmAmEyjk — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 14, 2020

The footage shows a huge python with a bloated body that suggests, it's just had his food. The video shows the reptile trying to move into the well to cool off after having the meal. It managed to get the water to the upper part of its body.

Since being posted, the video has gone viral on Twitter with over 12,000 views. While several netizens were baffled, and many were eager to figure out what the reptile had for the meal and found humour in this situation.

One of the users commented, "Sir, menu main kya that?" while another wrote, " This is so scary"

Here are some of the Twitterati reaction on the video:

What could be his meal... looks like ghoat.. — seshu (@seshu1709) July 14, 2020

How long will it take to digest that meal?! — AGLÆCA (@aglaeca9) July 14, 2020

Drinking water to wash it down — Munish Bhatia #??? (@munishbhatia) July 14, 2020

Khaya, Piya aur Pachaya — Sitakant Patro (@SitakantPatro) July 14, 2020

Boy, the strength to climb with that weight! — Nandita Warrier (@WarrierNandita) July 14, 2020

This is not the first time IFS officer Nanda shared post such a video. Earlier on the World Snake Day, he shared a picture of a rare albino king cobra.