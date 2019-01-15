LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
4-min read

'Is This the Best a Man Can Get?' New Gillette Ad Uses Iconic Tagline to Attack Toxic Masculinity

The Gillete's ad seems to have offended many of its loyal customers, who have lashed out at the ad for being 'feminist propaganda' and anti male.

News18.com

Updated:January 15, 2019, 7:45 PM IST
Gillette, the brand synonymous with its catchphrase 'the best a ma can get' is today asking, 'is this the best a man can get?'

It's bold and progressive new ad campaign has taken social media by storm for tackling toxic masculinity in the post #MeToo world.

Part of a campaign, 'We Believe', the ad tries to ask question the status quo and tries to dismantle toxic adages such as 'boys will be boys'. The video features footage from sexist advertisements, films, of little boys being bullied for being different. A voice over running in the background asserts, "We can't hide from it. Its been going on far too long. We cant laugh it off, making the same old excuses."




The ad also addresses the Me Too movement. "Something has finally changed," the voice over proclaims as footage of newscasters breaking news of sexual harassment allegations against famous and powerful persons in Hollywood and other spaces plays out.

The ad ends with the men standing up for the change and correcting sexist, bullish behaviour, stand up against bullying and teach their sons how to be more respectful toward not just women but everyone.

Procter & Gamble is known for creating ad campaigns that question gender roles. Be it their 'Like a Girl' campaign or 'Strong is Beautiful' campaign, the company has always broken ground with its progressive ads.

And with Gillete's ad, the organisation seems to have dealt a big blow to its loyal, mostly male customers, many of whom have lashed out at the ad for being 'feminist propaganda' and anti male. Many als harped on the ad for being to 'moralistic'.














However, most people on Twitter appreciated the ad and hailed it as the beginning of change in advertising for men's products.
































