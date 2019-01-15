'Is This the Best a Man Can Get?' New Gillette Ad Uses Iconic Tagline to Attack Toxic Masculinity

“Boys will be boys”? Isn’t it time we stopped excusing bad behavior? Re-think and take action by joining us at https://t.co/giHuGDEvlT. #TheBestMenCanBe pic.twitter.com/hhBL1XjFVo — Gillette (@Gillette) January 14, 2019

I've used @Gillette razors my entire adult life but this absurd virtue-signalling PC guff may drive me away to a company less eager to fuel the current pathetic global assault on masculinity.

Let boys be damn boys.

Let men be damn men. https://t.co/Hm66OD5lA4 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 14, 2019

Look @gillette, I know your heart is in the right place.



But there's a line.



And that line is where my razor blades start issuing me moral instruction.https://t.co/W5QbNIIKSS — John Noonan (@noonanjo) January 14, 2019

Dear @Gillette: Some men are violent misogynists. Most are willing to die to protect our liberties and freedoms (including those of women). It is grotesque to repeatedly ascribe collective guilt onto half of humanity known as men. Being a man is not a disease nor a pathology. https://t.co/CAxGadDiD6 — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 14, 2019

I'd like to thank Gillette for reminding me how horrible it is to be man. This should sit well with your customers. NOT. — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) January 14, 2019

.@Gillette's new campaign thoughtfully and critically examines what "The Best a Man Can Get," the brand's iconic tagline, means today. A must watch. https://t.co/5WKmfferhl — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) January 15, 2019

Once again, I'm very much okay with this shift in cultural standards.



"Be a good human" is getting ever-more commercially viable. I'm down with a future where it's cool to be protective and proactive at making the world better. https://t.co/iYsGxBQ9QF — Mika McKinnon (@mikamckinnon) January 14, 2019

THIS is how you use your brand. THIS is how you engage with your audience. Gillette being aware of mostly having a male audience and using their influence as a global brand to make a change for the better. other companies take notes pic.twitter.com/KCdxKDLji0 — laq (@spidervesre) January 15, 2019

Folks are upset @Gillette? No #men and #masculinity are not #toxic. But #Toxicmasculinity is a cultural belief that real men don’t cry. Real men don't show fear. Real men don't lose. Real men take what they want. This thinking isn't new. It is toxic and it damages men and women. https://t.co/EWBJeRZnZm — Jeffrey Reddick (@JeffreyaReddick) January 15, 2019

aaaaannnnnd Gillette made e cry at my desk https://t.co/9HYV24ZDbV — 20Pemberteen (@DaveYourFave) January 15, 2019

Amazing call to action. https://t.co/MF1Hivkjfu — Marcus J. Carey (@marcusjcarey) January 14, 2019

Thanks for this Gillette. I agree. We absolutely as men can do a better job instilling better morals and behavior overall with one another. Handing those core values down to our kids is paramount. And don’t tell me it doesn’t exist. Not all of us sure. But enough to change. https://t.co/3UVbnq2WtO — Max Gonzalez (@GassyMexican) January 15, 2019

Screw toxic masculinity. This is an awesome step to take. Great ad.

*urge to shave things increases* https://t.co/ebAQ0ZsB0m — Joaquin Baldwin (@joabaldwin) January 14, 2019

Unexpectedly powerful and moving video from @Gillette on toxic masculinity. Well done.https://t.co/x7u3Wk19fa — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 15, 2019

No more "boys will be boys"; let's hold boys and men accountable to help create a world that's safe and just for everyone. Thanks for this, @Gillette. #TheBestMenCanBe https://t.co/DA68EXcLfh — Joyful Heart (@TheJHF) January 14, 2019

Gillette, the brand synonymous with its catchphrase 'the best a ma can get' is today asking, 'is this the best a man can get?'It's bold and progressive new ad campaign has taken social media by storm for tackling toxic masculinity in the post #MeToo world.Part of a campaign, 'We Believe', the ad tries to ask question the status quo and tries to dismantle toxic adages such as 'boys will be boys'. The video features footage from sexist advertisements, films, of little boys being bullied for being different. A voice over running in the background asserts, "We can't hide from it. Its been going on far too long. We cant laugh it off, making the same old excuses."The ad also addresses the Me Too movement. "Something has finally changed," the voice over proclaims as footage of newscasters breaking news of sexual harassment allegations against famous and powerful persons in Hollywood and other spaces plays out.The ad ends with the men standing up for the change and correcting sexist, bullish behaviour, stand up against bullying and teach their sons how to be more respectful toward not just women but everyone.Procter & Gamble is known for creating ad campaigns that question gender roles. Be it their 'Like a Girl' campaign or 'Strong is Beautiful' campaign, the company has always broken ground with its progressive ads.And with Gillete's ad, the organisation seems to have dealt a big blow to its loyal, mostly male customers, many of whom have lashed out at the ad for being 'feminist propaganda' and anti male. Many als harped on the ad for being to 'moralistic'.However, most people on Twitter appreciated the ad and hailed it as the beginning of change in advertising for men's products.