Gillian Anderson Celebrates Her Emmy-award Win With Phallus-Shaped Cake

Earlier this week, American actress Gillian Anderson won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Margaret Thatcher in the Netflix show The Crown. Anderson played the role of the former British Prime Minister in the last season of the show which is inspired by true events of English Royal Family. Interestingly Anderson is also known for playing the role of sex therapist in the popular Netflix show Sex Education which came out with its third season last week. So to celebrate her first Emmy Award in 24 years, Anderson received a cake that was much inspired by her role as Dr Jean Millburn.

The actress posted a picture of a giant phallus-shaped cake on her Instagram handle on Tuesday. If the phallus was a reference to Anderson’s Sex Education series, the crown at the top of the penis-shaped cake was a reference to her role as Thatcher in The Crown.

The cake also came with a message that read, “Congrats on a big one.”

The actress expressed her gratitude to her team in the caption which read, “Let them eat cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you.” The actress also mentioned a few hashtags in her caption that read, “size does matter” and “penis of the year.” Anderson was not in the US to attend the award function however, she virtually attended the event wearing a custom made dress by fashion brand Chloé. The dress was designed by Gabriela Hearst in the Chloé ateliers in Paris. Anderson was seen in raw, textured ivory silk cropped top curving low at the back with an A-line, floor-length skirt encircled with raw silk fringing. The top is embellished with crêpe de chine silk tassels and miscellaneous metallic elements sourced from a traditional Parisian jewellery supplier’s deadstock.

In her Instagram Stories, Anderson also shared the Reel posted by the creator of the penis cake. The cake was designed by Lara Cake Anything who posted an Instagram Reel where she showed how the penis-shaped cake was made.

Lara wrote in the caption, “Anything for this absolute queen!! Hope you love it, Gillian Anderson.”

