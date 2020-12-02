Gin and Jinnah: Photos of Alcoholic Drink 'Ginnah' Named After Pakistan Founder Go Viral

An alcoholic drink seems to have been named after Pakistan's founder and barrister Mohammad Ali Jinnah, the photos of which have gone viral on social media. Interestingly named 'Ginnah', the drink seems to be an amalgamation of Jinnah and 'gin'.

Although the veracity or source of the photos could not been confirmed, the images have gone viral already due to the drink's unusual name. The bottle carries a label and gives a much detailed explanation behind the name and Jinnah's contribution to the formation of Pakistan as well.

The label on the bottle reads, "In the memory of the man of pleasure who he was: Ginnah".

It mentions how Jinnah enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and his vision for Pakistan and how that was converted into a troubled place by a 'dictator' with support from America.

The label mentions how Jinnah "was the founder of Pakistan that came into being in 1947 as a secular state."

The label takes on a slightly political subtext as it goes on to mention how the "country was pushed over the cliff by a military dictator aided by supported in Washington DC and converted into a troubled place where he and some of the religious clergy pursued their sinister designs".

This is a reference to Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the Pakistani four-star general who had snatched power from the then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto after declaring martial law in 1977.

The label also mentions how Jinnah would have never approved of Zia-ul-Haq's ways because he was a man who enjoyed pool billiard, cigars, sausages as well as fine scotch whiskey and gin.

Netizens were taken by surprise that they have an alcoholic drink named after their Jinnah.

Alcohol consumption is generally considered 'haram' (prohibited or sinful) by a large section of Muslims but many people do partake in occasional drinks. Jinnah, who founded Pakistan after independence in 1947, has often been mentioned as someone who relished alcoholic beverages among other things.