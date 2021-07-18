Giorgio Chiellini Grabbing Bukayo Saka in Euro 2020 Final is Now a Tattoo

Earlier this month, Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 title at Wembley. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy during the penalty shootout to take them to the victory line. While the match was competitive and considered a good final with several highlighting moments throughout, many considered Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini committing a foul on England’s Bukayo Saka during the game as the most hilarious moment of the match. Towards the end of 90+ 6 minutes of injury time, Saka nipped in front of the Italian defender and was about to break away with the ball when Chiellini pulled Saka down by his jersey collar.

While England fans called it “the most cynical foul in history," the Internet came up with hilarious memes for the foul following the match. However, an Italian fan seems to have taken the joke too far by getting a tattoo of the foul.

One Italian fan has gone too far with this tattoo. pic.twitter.com/9xsIOFL8dH— Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 17, 2021

The photo has since then gone viral, with netizens giving hilarious reactions to it.

That's is funny tbf, will look worse than it does after England bring it home in 2022 though, but still for now you can't help but applaud the brilliance of the idea.— Mrbris (@Mrbris4) July 17, 2021

After 3 hours I finally given up trying to figure out which part of the body this is— Hayford Edward (@starchypirate77) July 17, 2021

I wonder how it would look when it gets old and wrinkled. Maybe it will appear lik saka holding the trophy that came home at last— Swaleh (@Swaleh13590869) July 17, 2021

Following the foul, Saka was down and the referee promptly showed the yellow card. However, a yellow card was not enough for England fans, who wanted the Juventus defender to be sent off. Chiellini had then, cheekily offered his hand to Saka. Although the youngster refused the hand, they embraced later.

