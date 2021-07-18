CHANGE LANGUAGE
Giorgio Chiellini Grabbing Bukayo Saka in Euro 2020 Final is Now a Tattoo
Giorgio Chiellini Grabbing Bukayo Saka in Euro 2020 Final is Now a Tattoo

The tattoo shows the Giorgio Chiellini pulling Bukayo Saka away from the EURO trophy. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Fottbal_Tweet)

Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini committed a foul on England’s Bukayo Saka during the EURO 2020 final.

Earlier this month, Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 title at Wembley. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy during the penalty shootout to take them to the victory line. While the match was competitive and considered a good final with several highlighting moments throughout, many considered Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini committing a foul on England’s Bukayo Saka during the game as the most hilarious moment of the match. Towards the end of 90+ 6 minutes of injury time, Saka nipped in front of the Italian defender and was about to break away with the ball when Chiellini pulled Saka down by his jersey collar.

While England fans called it “the most cynical foul in history," the Internet came up with hilarious memes for the foul following the match. However, an Italian fan seems to have taken the joke too far by getting a tattoo of the foul.

The photo has since then gone viral, with netizens giving hilarious reactions to it.

Following the foul, Saka was down and the referee promptly showed the yellow card. However, a yellow card was not enough for England fans, who wanted the Juventus defender to be sent off. Chiellini had then, cheekily offered his hand to Saka. Although the youngster refused the hand, they embraced later.

July 18, 2021