Giorgio Chiellini Grabbing Bukayo Saka in Euro 2020 Final Triggers Meme Fest on Twitter

Image Credits: Twitter/@dakuwithchaku

England fans were furious with Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini when he committed a foul on England's Bukayo Saka during the game.

Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 title at the Wembley on Monday. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy during the penalty shootout to take them to the victory line. Although England fans are devastated that the trophy is not “coming home", they were particularly furious with Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini for what they described as “the most cynical foul in history" when he committed a foul on England’s Bukayo Saka during the game.

It was towards the end of 90+ 6 minutes of injury time. Saka nipped in front of the Italian defender and was about to break away with the ball when Chiellini pulled Saka down by his jersey collar. Saka was down and the referee promptly showed the yellow card. However, a yellow card was not enough for England fans, who wanted the Juventus defender to be sent off.

Amidst the fury, netizens joined the party and came up with hilarious memes for the foul.

Following the foul, Chiellini had cheekily offered his hand to Saka. Although the youngster refused the hand, they embraced later.

first published:July 12, 2021, 13:13 IST