Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 title at the Wembley on Monday. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy during the penalty shootout to take them to the victory line. Although England fans are devastated that the trophy is not “coming home", they were particularly furious with Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini for what they described as “the most cynical foul in history" when he committed a foul on England’s Bukayo Saka during the game.

It was towards the end of 90+ 6 minutes of injury time. Saka nipped in front of the Italian defender and was about to break away with the ball when Chiellini pulled Saka down by his jersey collar. Saka was down and the referee promptly showed the yellow card. However, a yellow card was not enough for England fans, who wanted the Juventus defender to be sent off.

Amidst the fury, netizens joined the party and came up with hilarious memes for the foul.

Chiellini really told Saka to come here boy pic.twitter.com/ctZgqXwo9k— Paul Pogba's shooting sleeve (@ajjurae_) July 11, 2021

Chiellini to Saka.Younger players must learn to respect the elders seriously. pic.twitter.com/1so3r5F0q0 — Ekiti Man ⚽️ (@seunfowowe) July 11, 2021

Chiellini when Saka got past him pic.twitter.com/IJSbCDHszY— Squeeze (@ReekoSqueeze) July 11, 2021

Chiellini when Saka is through on goal pic.twitter.com/O5WSjQveyU— Dost (@BallonDost) July 11, 2021

Chiellini when Saka started the counter pic.twitter.com/J8BBbcGklp— Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) July 11, 2021

Saka everytime he sees Chiellini and Bonucci coming his way…#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/hy5rBezAg7— dOSSi_ (@ButterBullet_) July 11, 2021

Chiellini saving Saka from jumping over the cliff. #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 Italy England Rashford pic.twitter.com/RnOsDufirL— ELVIS SIMON (@ElviSymo) July 11, 2021

Following the foul, Chiellini had cheekily offered his hand to Saka. Although the youngster refused the hand, they embraced later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here