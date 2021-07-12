Italy beat England 3-2 on penalties to win the Euro 2020 title at the Wembley on Monday. Domenico Berardi, Leonardo Bonucci, and Federico Bernardeschi scored for Italy during the penalty shootout to take them to the victory line. Although England fans are devastated that the trophy is not “coming home", they were particularly furious with Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini for what they described as “the most cynical foul in history" when he committed a foul on England’s Bukayo Saka during the game.
It was towards the end of 90+ 6 minutes of injury time. Saka nipped in front of the Italian defender and was about to break away with the ball when Chiellini pulled Saka down by his jersey collar. Saka was down and the referee promptly showed the yellow card. However, a yellow card was not enough for England fans, who wanted the Juventus defender to be sent off.
Amidst the fury, netizens joined the party and came up with hilarious memes for the foul.
Not on my fucking watch #Euro2020Final #itsnotcominghome #ItsComingHome #ItsComingRome pic.twitter.com/VQvqdNBro4— Laura Simms (@SwanseaLau) July 11, 2021
Chiellini really told Saka to come here boy pic.twitter.com/ctZgqXwo9k— Paul Pogba's shooting sleeve (@ajjurae_) July 11, 2021
Chiellini to Saka.Younger players must learn to respect the elders seriously. pic.twitter.com/1so3r5F0q0
— Ekiti Man ⚽️ (@seunfowowe) July 11, 2021
Chiellini when Saka got past him pic.twitter.com/IJSbCDHszY— Squeeze (@ReekoSqueeze) July 11, 2021
Chiellini with Saka #Euro2020Final #EnglandvsItaly pic.twitter.com/Sif0OR0ibf— INTER (@fcim__q8) July 11, 2021
Everyday scenes at Dadar #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/27BEHBzGu6— Cycle Chain Shankar (@dakuwithchaku) July 11, 2021
Chiellini vs saka highlight EURO2020 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/ZTXznhx3S8— ITACHI (@_D_san_) July 11, 2021
Chiellini when Saka is through on goal pic.twitter.com/O5WSjQveyU— Dost (@BallonDost) July 11, 2021
Chiellini when Saka started the counter pic.twitter.com/J8BBbcGklp— Solange Mbunde (@ianmbunde) July 11, 2021
Saka everytime he sees Chiellini and Bonucci coming his way…#Euro2020Final pic.twitter.com/hy5rBezAg7— dOSSi_ (@ButterBullet_) July 11, 2021
Chiellini saving Saka from jumping over the cliff. #Euro2020Final #EURO2020 Italy England Rashford pic.twitter.com/RnOsDufirL— ELVIS SIMON (@ElviSymo) July 11, 2021
Following the foul, Chiellini had cheekily offered his hand to Saka. Although the youngster refused the hand, they embraced later.
