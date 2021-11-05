Girl Asks Dad How He Fell In Love With Her Mom, His Answer is Winning Netizens Over

Some love stories stand the test of times and recounting them is a heart-warming experience. And to hear about your parents’ lovestory is so heartwarming and instills one’s faith in matters of the hearts. Gracing the social media space with all its warmth in this November cold is one such interaction. In the video, a daughter goes up to his father and asks how he fell in love with his wife. The video starts with the in-text reading, “POV: How your dad fell in love with your mum.” The caption attached to the clip says, Their story is my favourite.” In the video, the daughter asks dad, “What made you fall in love with mom?” The father’s eyes seem to recollect the entire journey, and his face lights up in the sweetest way possible. He answers, “She believed in me when nobody else did. And then I could see her bloom like a flower.”

Watch the adorable video here:

Since shared, the video has been viewed by more than 1 lakh people and has garnered more than 10,000 likes. Netizens couldn’t help but pour their admiration for the couple and the piousness of their relationship in the comment box.

One user wrote, “I love your family. So sweet and soft-spoken with so much love in their heart.” Another wrote, “His eyes, his heart! I can’t imagine him ever getting angry at your mom.” “This love just makes me feel better about the world. Thank you for sharing it,” said one user. “True love exists,” said another.

The couple’s daughter frequently shares her parents’ pieces of advice on her Instagram, and they answer them with utmost warmth and care. But, according to us, the cutest thing about them is how the father calls the mother “her flower.”

