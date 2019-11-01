Girl Crashes Her Car in Bloody 'Carrie' Costume for Halloween, Officers Think She is Dead

The first responders to a crash site were shocked to find the driver of a wrecked car, apparently bleeding heavily from a head wound emerging from the crashed vehicle. The girl, named Sidney Wolfe, met with an accident after a deer came in front of her car in Ohio, US.

However, looks can be deceiving and everything was not as it seemed at first glance.

Taking to Twitter, Sidney, a student of Marshall University in West Virginia, wrote about the incident.

Turns out, even though the accident was very real, police and doctors at the spot got freaked out seeing her blood and injuries, which, according to her, were not real but part of an elaborate costume for promoting a horror musical show she was a part of. Sidney said that she 'totaled' her car as the titular protagonist from Stephen King's horror classic 'Carrie'.

The youngster whose Twitter bio reads as "Miss. Halloween 2019", even added that the first responder to the crash site thought she was dead.

If anyone wants to know how my weekend went I totaled my car while dressed up as Carrie and everyone who was a first responder thought I was dead HAHAHAHA IM SO SORRY pic.twitter.com/22vatX7nGB — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 28, 2019

Sidney elaborated upon the backstory in subsequent threads to the original tweet and added that she was promoting Carrie the Musical at a haunted house and at the end of the night was too tired to shower. Thus when she wrecked, the people on site saw her condition and mistook it for original injuries.

Everyone is asking for the backstory so here it goes. I was promoting Carrie the Musical at a haunted house. At the end of the night, I was too tired to shower and remove my makeup so when i wrecked the first responders saw my blood and freaked. pic.twitter.com/RksJVMv4uX — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 29, 2019

Carrie went on to reveal that while she waited for her parents to pick her up, conversing with people, an officer interrupted them to ask if she needed medical assistance. Sidney added that perhaps God was looking out for her.

waiting for my parents to come pick me up from the scene, two more policemen showed up. By this time, I was out of the vehicle and making conversation with the people. The new officer says, “ I hate to interrupt but don’t you guys think she needs medical assistance.” — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 29, 2019

Only a slight bruise on my leg. I’m very lucky!!!! It’s just funny because I looked terrible. God was looking out for me. — Sidney (@SidwWolfe) October 28, 2019

Turns out, Sidney managed to escape the car crash with only a minor bruise on her leg and all the blood and gore was actually a part of the elaborate makeup she wore.

A number of people commented on the tweet stating that they were glad she was not hurt and adding that it was "quality content". Some even shared stories of similar incidents that happened with them. Here's what they wrote:

1) glad you're okay2) this is the quality content I hope for this time of year! — Ethan (@JustEthanB) October 29, 2019

Omg glad you’re okay but this is hilarious — ☾ (@alexiiis_a) October 29, 2019

sis that happened to me 2 years ago on halloween and I had my throat fake slit and people thought I was dead bc I fainted for a second glad ur ok tho — brandon (@buriedglow) October 29, 2019

something similar (though less dangerous) happened to me - i had my wallet stolen out of my bag the night before and i called the police who came to my house to file a report. my call dropped w the responder when they told me they were outside so i RAN as fast as i could to the — cornbug (@scarygoat) October 29, 2019

entry of my apartment to let them in, forgetting i was covered all up my arms in blood from my SFX job at the time. the officers were freaked when i burst through the door looking like i had been slashed to hell and it was an interesting time explaining things glad ur ok!! — cornbug (@scarygoat) October 29, 2019

i fainted during halloween night at work while dressed as a zombie, the paramdeics asked if im pale and i just couldn’t respond aa my face was pintwd white lmao — ~ ina ~ (@spookyangel101) October 29, 2019

