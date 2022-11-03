Girl Crosses River Using Zip Line to Attend School, Video Goes Viral

Tiptoeing along dangerous cliffside routes, climbing broken bamboo ladders, trekking across frozen passes, and even ziplining across gorges are some of the unusual and dangerous routes that many children even take today to reach their school every day. A similar incident of a girl ziplining through a river to get to school has left the internet upset.

In the video, a girl is seen holding a net and wading through a fast-flowing river to get to the other side so she can reach her school. The girl crosses the dangerous path without any safety measures. Columnist Vala Afshar shared this heart-breaking video with the caption, “We are very fortunate to live in a country where access to education is reasonably available to most. In some parts of the world, children will risk their lives just to get to school.”

We are very fortunate to live in a country where access to education is reasonably available to most. In some parts of the world, children will risk their lives just to get to school. pic.twitter.com/oBSvsnDWjd — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) November 1, 2022

The video was shared on November 2 and has received a ton of messages. One of the users wrote, “I’ve often noticed how, in the very poorest countries, schoolchildren are usually spotlessly clean and as neatly dressed as their families can manage. It shows how much importance (and respect) they attach to education”. Another user mentioned, “This is scary and very wrong”. Sharing some ideas a third user added, “Surely, govt and the local community can coordinate together and build a small walking bridge. This mode of transport is rather precarious”. “Never take things for granted”, wrote the fourth user. Another one stepped in and said, “Wouldn’t it be better if the community can figure out how to build a bridge over the water?”

The location of the video remains unclear. The post has amassed over 3.1 million views as of now.

