Girl Develops Severe Myopia After Parents Let Her Use a Smartphone from Age One

Doctors have been constantly warning of the harmful effects of smartphone addiction, particularly among children. Yet, some parents just don’t seem to care enough.In one such instance, a two-year-old smartphone addict in China has been diagnosed with severe myopia of 900 degrees, thanks to her negligent parents.The parents of Xiao Man from Jiangsu would let her use the device for long periods as “it was the only thing that kept her quiet whenever she was acting up,” according to Asia One.The girl's parents noticed that she was frowning, squinting, and often rubbing her eyes while being glued to the smartphone.They only realized that their daughter's eyesight was ruined after they took the toddler, who reportedly started watching shows on the device when she was a year old, to a doctor.The kid was diagnosed with severe myopia (nearly 900 degrees) and doctors told the family that the condition was irreversible. They also warned that her eyesight could get worse as she grows up.Xiao Man’s case is a timely warning to parents who let their children use smartphones for prolonged periods.Chinese doctors have advised parents of young children to not allow kids under the age of three use smartphones and restrict the daily screen time up to 30 minutes for three to six year old children.