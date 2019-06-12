English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Girl Develops Severe Myopia After Parents Let Her Use a Smartphone from Age One
A two-year-old smartphone addict in China has been diagnosed with severe myopia of 900 degrees, thanks to her negligent parents.
A two-year-old smartphone addict in China has been diagnosed with severe myopia of 900 degrees, thanks to her negligent parents.
Loading...
Doctors have been constantly warning of the harmful effects of smartphone addiction, particularly among children. Yet, some parents just don’t seem to care enough.
In one such instance, a two-year-old smartphone addict in China has been diagnosed with severe myopia of 900 degrees, thanks to her negligent parents.
The parents of Xiao Man from Jiangsu would let her use the device for long periods as “it was the only thing that kept her quiet whenever she was acting up,” according to Asia One.
The girl's parents noticed that she was frowning, squinting, and often rubbing her eyes while being glued to the smartphone.
They only realized that their daughter's eyesight was ruined after they took the toddler, who reportedly started watching shows on the device when she was a year old, to a doctor.
The kid was diagnosed with severe myopia (nearly 900 degrees) and doctors told the family that the condition was irreversible. They also warned that her eyesight could get worse as she grows up.
Xiao Man’s case is a timely warning to parents who let their children use smartphones for prolonged periods.
Chinese doctors have advised parents of young children to not allow kids under the age of three use smartphones and restrict the daily screen time up to 30 minutes for three to six year old children.
In one such instance, a two-year-old smartphone addict in China has been diagnosed with severe myopia of 900 degrees, thanks to her negligent parents.
The parents of Xiao Man from Jiangsu would let her use the device for long periods as “it was the only thing that kept her quiet whenever she was acting up,” according to Asia One.
The girl's parents noticed that she was frowning, squinting, and often rubbing her eyes while being glued to the smartphone.
They only realized that their daughter's eyesight was ruined after they took the toddler, who reportedly started watching shows on the device when she was a year old, to a doctor.
The kid was diagnosed with severe myopia (nearly 900 degrees) and doctors told the family that the condition was irreversible. They also warned that her eyesight could get worse as she grows up.
Xiao Man’s case is a timely warning to parents who let their children use smartphones for prolonged periods.
Chinese doctors have advised parents of young children to not allow kids under the age of three use smartphones and restrict the daily screen time up to 30 minutes for three to six year old children.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Tuesday 11 June , 2019 Bengal Political Violence: News18 Reports From Battleground Basirhat
Monday 10 June , 2019 The Kathua Verdict | Life Imprisonment for Sanji Ram and Two Others |
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Should I Head Back Home?' - Holding Slams ICC After Being Asked to Ignore Umpiring Howlers
- Kushal Tandon and Ridhima Pandit Deny Relationship Rumors, Say They are Just Good Friends
- Katrina Kaif Channels Her Inner Black Panther, Goes 'Wakanda Forever' on Dance Floor
- As Rain Pours Misery Over World Cup Joy, Internet Seeks Refuge in Memes
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results