'Good Samaritan': This Girl Donated Her Prize Money From School to a Young, Crying Boy

In a post shared by ‘The Humans of Bombay’, it has been claimed that the girl donated a sum of Rs 2000 which, was the total prize money she had won in a fashion show competition in school, to a boy in need.

January 17, 2020
'Good Samaritan': This Girl Donated Her Prize Money From School to a Young, Crying Boy
A girl, who donated the prize money she won in a school competition, has won internet’s heart.

According to the Facebook post, the boy in need, who had approached the girl, was extremely upset and so she asked him what the matter was, to which he said, that he and his mother were ‘kicked out’ of a railway stall where they used to sell colouring books.

“Just then, I saw a little boy crying in the corner -- we both looked at each other and then he came up to me and asked for water. I didn’t have any, but he looked so upset that I had to ask him what was wrong. He told me about how his mother and he were kicked out by the police for selling colouring books from their railway stall. They were now trying to sell these books on the train and he wasn’t having any luck,” read the Facebook post.

On learning about the boy’s plight the girl decided to donate the entire prize money to him. Soon after her act another woman on train collected money from fellow passengers to help the boy.

“Before I knew it, a lady started passing around a bag and people were putting in 10 and 20 Rupee notes. The little boy and I sat in silence… Neither of us knew how to react. By the time the bag came to him, it was full! I can still picture his face at that moment -- his tears had dried and he looked shocked,” added the post.

It is no surprise that the girl has most certainly won netizens heart and is winning all praises for her act on social media.

