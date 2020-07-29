Girl from Delhi's Seelampur Slum Scores 96% in CBSE Class 12 Exams, Aspires to Become a Teacher

We have often heard stories about people struggling a lot to achieve dreams that might look impossible to others. Some people fight against all odds to complete their education and become a successful person. One of the live examples to this story is Delhi girl Fazia, who lives in JJ cluster in Delhi’s Seelampur slum.

Fazia’s story is nothing short of an inspiration that we need to motivate ourselves to work hard. Unlike a lot of us, who have a house to live under, food to fill our stomach and space to read at our own convenience, the 18-year-old spent her life in a tiny room of 60/70 sq ft, which she shared with her mother, brother and three sisters.

A student of Class XII, Fazia surprised many when she scored a whooping 96 per cent in CBSE board exams. In fact, just before her board examinations, her daily schedule included waking up every morning and taking care of household chores. She also took up a stitching job to help her earn some money for the survival of the family.

Talking to ANI, Fazia expressed her dream occupation in the future. “I want to become a teacher in future,” she said.

Fazia, a resident of Delhi's Seelampur area, who stitches clothes in her free time to help her family, has scored 96% in Class 12th Board exams. She says, "I want to become a teacher in future." pic.twitter.com/bFGy2tyB8T — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2020

With all the household work to take care of, and no tuition or teacher in place, the only time when Fazia studied was at night. She was aided by the NGO called Asha Society, which provided her study materials as well as sample papers.