Home» News» Buzz» Girl Introduces Herself to Pet Dogs for First Time, Adorable Reaction Wins Hearts
2-MIN READ

Girl Introduces Herself to Pet Dogs for First Time, Adorable Reaction Wins Hearts

Both the pooches are listening to their owner carefully, the girl introduced herself to them as Taylor. (Credits: Twitter/ Buitengebieden)

In the video, the girl can be heard saying she recently realised that she had known Ruger for 5 years and Lola for 12 years, but she never told them her name.

An adorable video of a girl introducing herself to pet dogs after years of staying together is winning hearts on the internet. The clip that has been originally shared on TikTok has left everyone amazed. In the video, the girl can be heard saying she recently realised that she had known Ruger for 5 years and Lola for 12 years, but she never told them her name. While both the pooches are listening to their owner carefully, the girl introduced herself to them as Taylor. The video is also shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden. It is captioned, “Can’t stop laughing… Dogs are the best."

The dogs’ reaction upon knowing their owner’s name is just too adorable as well as hilarious at the same time. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from laughing and dropping comments. A user felt that the dog already knew her name.

Another user wrote, “OMG! the way they looked at each other."

A third netizen wrote, “I love this. And you know, the first thing I’m going to do is introducing myself to my animals tomorrow morning."

Some of the commentators even shared clips from their introduction sessions with their pets. A user dropped a lovely picture of two of his cats sleeping on the floor and wrote, “What my cats did when I tried to introduce myself."

Pets often leave their humans stunned and surprised with their adorable stints. Earlier, a video of a dog doing antics to make a toddler laugh has left everyone amused. The video shared on Twitter shows a baby playing with toys while the pooch can be seen pulling off several acts to make the kid laugh.

The video has already grabbed 5000 views and tons of reactions.

first published:July 15, 2021, 13:43 IST