Girl Introduces Herself to Pet Dogs for First Time, Adorable Reaction Wins Hearts

An adorable video of a girl introducing herself to pet dogs after years of staying together is winning hearts on the internet. The clip that has been originally shared on TikTok has left everyone amazed. In the video, the girl can be heard saying she recently realised that she had known Ruger for 5 years and Lola for 12 years, but she never told them her name. While both the pooches are listening to their owner carefully, the girl introduced herself to them as Taylor. The video is also shared on Twitter by Buitengebieden. It is captioned, “Can’t stop laughing… Dogs are the best."

The dogs’ reaction upon knowing their owner’s name is just too adorable as well as hilarious at the same time. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from laughing and dropping comments. A user felt that the dog already knew her name.

I think that look means they already knew and were a bit offended that she thought she needed to tell them.— VulGar (@TrueVulgarian) July 13, 2021

Another user wrote, “OMG! the way they looked at each other."

Omg the way they looked at each other, they were like: O_O What?! — BionicleGal (@BionicleGal) July 12, 2021

A third netizen wrote, “I love this. And you know, the first thing I’m going to do is introducing myself to my animals tomorrow morning."

I love this. (And you know I’m going to be introducing myself to my animals first thing tomorrow morning.)— Charlotte Leigh (@OHarrysChar) July 13, 2021

Some of the commentators even shared clips from their introduction sessions with their pets. A user dropped a lovely picture of two of his cats sleeping on the floor and wrote, “What my cats did when I tried to introduce myself."

What my cats did when I tried to introduce myself pic.twitter.com/8iLNhmEFOz— jvtm (@Wah_Do_Demm) July 12, 2021

Pets often leave their humans stunned and surprised with their adorable stints. Earlier, a video of a dog doing antics to make a toddler laugh has left everyone amused. The video shared on Twitter shows a baby playing with toys while the pooch can be seen pulling off several acts to make the kid laugh.

Happy Saturday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ccffMhbwB4— ❤️ A page to make you smile ❤️ (@hopkinsBRFC21) June 26, 2021

The video has already grabbed 5000 views and tons of reactions.

