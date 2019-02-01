LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Girl Photobombing Minister Jayant Sinha's Interview is Winning Budget 2019

In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about Budget 2019.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 6:48 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Girl Photobombing Minister Jayant Sinha's Interview is Winning Budget 2019
In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about Budget 2019.
Even as interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and the contents of his briefcase dominated social media trends for the larger part of the day, a young girl seems to have photobombed her way to becoming viral after the Budget 2019 session.

After the conclusion of the Budget session in Parliament on Friday, Minister of State for Civil and Aviation Jayant Sinha spoke to media persons present outside about the budget and congratulated the Modi government.

However, the show was stolen by a photobombing girl in the background, possibly a teenager.

In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about the alleged doom spelt on the faces of members of the Opposition.

If you don't believe a kid could have the gall to make faces behind a minister outside Parliament on Budget Day, watch this video on DD News's YouTube channel:



The photobomb was instanly picked up by Twitterati who had a good laugh over it. Many wondered who the girl with all that gall was.



























Now, that's a pretty brave prankster.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to Network18, Sinha said that the current government has restored fiscal sanity which the previous government had completely violated.

Speaking about the sudden announcement to give tax rebates to those earning up to 5 lakh per annum, Sinha said that governments in prior times also have announced policy changes in the interim budget. "When a new government comes in these changes can be tinkered," he said.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram