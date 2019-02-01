English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Girl Photobombing Minister Jayant Sinha's Interview is Winning Budget 2019
In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about Budget 2019.
In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about Budget 2019.
Even as interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal and the contents of his briefcase dominated social media trends for the larger part of the day, a young girl seems to have photobombed her way to becoming viral after the Budget 2019 session.
After the conclusion of the Budget session in Parliament on Friday, Minister of State for Civil and Aviation Jayant Sinha spoke to media persons present outside about the budget and congratulated the Modi government.
However, the show was stolen by a photobombing girl in the background, possibly a teenager.
In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about the alleged doom spelt on the faces of members of the Opposition.
If you don't believe a kid could have the gall to make faces behind a minister outside Parliament on Budget Day, watch this video on DD News's YouTube channel:
The photobomb was instanly picked up by Twitterati who had a good laugh over it. Many wondered who the girl with all that gall was.
Now, that's a pretty brave prankster.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to Network18, Sinha said that the current government has restored fiscal sanity which the previous government had completely violated.
Speaking about the sudden announcement to give tax rebates to those earning up to 5 lakh per annum, Sinha said that governments in prior times also have announced policy changes in the interim budget. "When a new government comes in these changes can be tinkered," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After the conclusion of the Budget session in Parliament on Friday, Minister of State for Civil and Aviation Jayant Sinha spoke to media persons present outside about the budget and congratulated the Modi government.
However, the show was stolen by a photobombing girl in the background, possibly a teenager.
In a video that has gone viral, the girl can be seen taking her tongue out and smiling behind Sinha as he spoke about the alleged doom spelt on the faces of members of the Opposition.
If you don't believe a kid could have the gall to make faces behind a minister outside Parliament on Budget Day, watch this video on DD News's YouTube channel:
The photobomb was instanly picked up by Twitterati who had a good laugh over it. Many wondered who the girl with all that gall was.
Who's this kid?
Photo bombing a minister outside parliament on budget day is no mean feat. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/pwIpGXaF9e
— Devjyot Ghoshal (@DevjyotGhoshal) February 1, 2019
this kid going rock on social media sooooooooooon. — Deepak Rana (@DeepakR85680) February 1, 2019
The #Budget2019 content I live for. https://t.co/5W6ZJkmal1
— ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) February 1, 2019
my hero — ✨ (@PedestrianPoet) February 1, 2019
The kid won the day. https://t.co/2xMtIrkK0M
— Mandar Kagade (@MandarKagade) February 1, 2019
Thug kid https://t.co/YSuZ9hyPpF — Beroz (@chaar_paise) February 1, 2019
Best pic of the day #Budget2019 #photobomb pic.twitter.com/n19JS2zkar
— Shubham Bose (@phichle_shubham) February 1, 2019
.... Soon she'll break the records of Billion likes #Egg — Sandeep / Sandy (@san_deepk) February 1, 2019
First troll for #Budget2019
This kid pic.twitter.com/zuLgFnMAI2
— Mohanraj (@Mohanjsadha) February 1, 2019
Now, that's a pretty brave prankster.
Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview to Network18, Sinha said that the current government has restored fiscal sanity which the previous government had completely violated.
Speaking about the sudden announcement to give tax rebates to those earning up to 5 lakh per annum, Sinha said that governments in prior times also have announced policy changes in the interim budget. "When a new government comes in these changes can be tinkered," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dabboo Ratnani Reveals How He Maintains the Exclusivity of His Celebrity Calendars
- Ranveer Singh Kisses Wife Deepika Padukone Outside Soho House After Dinner Date
- Captain Marvel First Screening Reaction: Guess Who Steals the Show Before 'Avengers Endgame'
- 'Palat, Simran!' Oh My God She Has AirPods in, She Can't Hear This Meme
- Anand Mahindra Will Never be Taking His Wife to This Restaurant, Here's Why
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results