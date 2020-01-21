Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Girl Refuses to Attend Cousin's Wedding after Being Charged Entry Fee

A 19-year-old student refused to attend her cousin’s wedding after she was asked to pay $50 as entry fee by the bride to be added in the “exclusive guest list,”

Trending Desk

Updated:January 21, 2020, 1:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Girl Refuses to Attend Cousin's Wedding after Being Charged Entry Fee
A 19-year-old student refused to attend her cousin’s wedding after she was asked to pay $50 as entry fee by the bride to be added in the “exclusive guest list,”

Have you ever heard of an entry fee to attend a wedding? Well, such an incident was recently reported in the US.

A 19-year-old student refused to attend her cousin’s wedding after she was asked to pay $50 as entry fee by the bride to be added in the “exclusive guest list,” the Sun reported.

The student, who didn’t want to be named, has posted a story on Reddit in which she has expressed her rage over the bride’s strange idea of making guests pay.

The bride said that if the invitees could transfer her payment through Venmo, a digital payment portal, they would be counted in an exclusive guest list.

The student said that after she rebuffed the bride she has been called “cheap and rude” by her aunt. “Now everyone thinks I’m being ridiculous and cheap," she added.

There were many Reddit users who supported the student and shared the story.

A Reddit user said, "Why can’t they stay within their budget and not expect guests to pay for their big day?”

Another wrote, "Wow. The privilege of bridal couples is inexcusable. None of my family would show up."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram