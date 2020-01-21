Girl Refuses to Attend Cousin's Wedding after Being Charged Entry Fee

Have you ever heard of an entry fee to attend a wedding? Well, such an incident was recently reported in the US.

A 19-year-old student refused to attend her cousin’s wedding after she was asked to pay $50 as entry fee by the bride to be added in the “exclusive guest list,” the Sun reported.

The student, who didn’t want to be named, has posted a story on Reddit in which she has expressed her rage over the bride’s strange idea of making guests pay.

The bride said that if the invitees could transfer her payment through Venmo, a digital payment portal, they would be counted in an exclusive guest list.

The student said that after she rebuffed the bride she has been called “cheap and rude” by her aunt. “Now everyone thinks I’m being ridiculous and cheap," she added.

There were many Reddit users who supported the student and shared the story.

A Reddit user said, "Why can’t they stay within their budget and not expect guests to pay for their big day?”

Another wrote, "Wow. The privilege of bridal couples is inexcusable. None of my family would show up."

